Gov’t to promote regional festivals in wildfire-hit areas
Published: 02 May. 2025, 16:28
To support wildfire-hit areas and stimulate local economies through tourism, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Friday that it will promote regional festivals taking place in May and June, particularly in areas recently affected by large-scale fires.
According to the ministry, a total of 143 festivals and events are scheduled nationwide through June, including 31 in South Gyeongsang, North Gyeongsang and Ulsan — regions that sustained severe damage in wildfires this year.
In North Gyeongsang, the provincial government has introduced tourism packages combining major attractions and local festivals in wildfire-affected areas to encourage travel and spending. Visitors can receive a 10 percent discount on accommodations and experience programs across 22 cities and counties by booking through the province's official portal, Gyeongbuk e-Nuri.
Selected accommodations, experience programs, restaurants and shopping venues in Andong, Uiseong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok provide discounts of up to 30 percent, while the Tour Pass is available at a 40 percent discount.
Yeongyang County is hosting a wild greens festival featuring a special exhibition area dedicated to overcoming wildfire damage, set up in the lawn plaza in front of the county office. The festival includes themed streets and food markets highlighting local wild greens.
In Sancheong County, the local azalea festival will host a “love letter” event, where participants can write letters to be delivered to themselves approximately one year later. The festival also features local specialty product sales and traditional food stalls. Mount Hwangmae boasts the largest royal azalea colony in the country.
Hadong County is hosting a “wild tea” festival, which includes a tea quality contest, tea ceremony competitions, small concerts and a wild tea experience center.
Elsewhere, various festivals are being organized by local governments to commemorate Children's Day and Parents' Day.
In Haeundae District, Busan, the "52nd Busan Children's Day Big Party" will take place at the Busan Cinema Center on Monday. Seodaemun District in Seoul is planning the "53rd Parents' Day Commemoration Event" on Thursday.
Additionally, spring flower festivals are being held across the country, including the "Taehwagang National Garden Spring Flower Festival" in Ulsan, the "Gokseong International Rose Festival" in South Jeolla, a canola flower festival in Guri, Gyeonggi, and a hydrangea festival in Busan.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
