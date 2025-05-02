Parades, parties and peaceful retreats: How Korea is spending Golden Week
Published: 02 May. 2025, 12:32
The Golden Week holiday is finally starting from Saturday, drawing a wave of travelers across Korea, lifting the spirits of the tourism industry. From Saturday to Tuesday — spanning Children's Day and a substitute holiday for Buddha's Birthday — domestic travel demand has nearly doubled from the same period last year, according to the travel platform Trip.com.
Theme parks and resorts nationwide have responded with a flurry of events aimed at families. Many are offering seasonal programs and special performances designed for children, capitalizing on what has become one of the busiest weekends of the year.
Pikachu parades and baseball at the parks
Major theme parks like Lotte World and Everland expect heavy foot traffic, with long lines forming early in the day. Wait times for rides are expected to stretch 10 to 20 minutes longer than usual, though many visitors are drawn by seasonal festivities rather than attractions alone.
Lotte World in Jamsil, southern Seoul, is continuing its spring festival, “Pokémon World Adventure,” through May 25. The park features Pokémon-themed installations, photo zones and merchandise shops. The highlight is a Pikachu parade, held three times a day at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., with eight characters featuring in the popular “Pokémon” series performing choreographed dances. Popular photo spots include a themed hot-air balloon and a 3.5-meter-tall Snorlax balloon.
Everland has partnered with the KBO to launch a special event. From May 3 to 6, the park will livestream professional baseball games on an 11-meter outdoor screen at its Four Seasons Garden. The first 150 visitors wearing team jerseys each day will receive cheering towels. The neighboring Holland Village has been hosting the “European Beer Market” since Thursday.
Meanwhile, Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon, is launching its “Lego Festival” from Saturday to June 14. Part of a global celebration across Legoland parks, the festival is being held exclusively in Korea among Asian locations. The event will include Lego play zones, DJ performances and dance parties.
A quieter holiday at the resorts
For those seeking a break from the crowds, resorts across the country are offering relaxing alternatives with family-oriented programs.
Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, will host nighttime parties for children in its indoor theme space, “Sangsang Playground.” The air bounce area will be open for play, with a DJ performance scheduled on Sunday. A lucky draw will also take place with various prizes.
On Saturday, the resort’s lawn plaza will stage a family sports day featuring traditional games such as jegichagi (shuttlecock kicking), group jump rope and limbo. Winners will receive vouchers for accommodation, water park passes or breakfast coupons.
Kensington Resort Seorak Beach in Goseong, Gangwon, will hold a drawing contest and essay competition for children from Saturday to Monday in its outdoor pine garden. The contests will be limited to 30 participants per day on a first come, first served basis, with prizes such as stuffed animals, key chains and bags. Participants in the drawing contest will receive a canvas, markers, a picnic mat and bubbles. The drawing contest has a 9,900 won ($6.80) entry fee while the essay competition is free.
Paraspara Seoul, located near the foot of Bukhansan Mountain in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, will host a “Family Game Show” with music quizzes, tic-tac-toe games, team challenges and reaction-based games. The winning family will receive a dining voucher for the resort’s restaurant, Park 689. On Sunday, a forest guide will lead a nature exploration program for families.
As the golden holiday weekend unfolds, families across Korea are choosing between lively festivities and restful retreats — all in search of meaningful time together and lasting memories.
BY BAEK JONG-HYUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
