No cap: Mechanical keyboards click with young office workers
Published: 02 May. 2025, 07:00
Once a niche interest among gamers and keyboard enthusiasts, mechanical keyboards have now become a lifestyle obsession for a wider audience, especially office workers.
Mechanical keyboards are built with higher-quality components and offer a more satisfying typing experience compared to the flat membrane ones typically found on laptops.
With curated shops and cafes, wallet-friendly options and a rainbow of customizable parts to explore, many are on the hunt for their perfect keyboard — one that offers not just daily comfort, but also that delivers just the right "click," "thock" or "clack."
But for some, it’s no longer just about finding the right keyboard — it's about elevating the experience through customization, chasing that perfectly satisfying sound and feel.
Keying into daily life
“I am looking for a mechanical keyboard to use for digital transcription at home,” said Jung Da-eun, an office worker in her 30s, while testing various models at Semokey, a keyboard shop in Yongsan, central Seoul, on April 21.
Jung had already purchased one for work but returned to Yongsan — home to a cluster of keyboard shops and cafes — in search of another that better suited her personal tastes.
“I’m looking for something clean — ideally with a knob or a small screen,” Jung said.
At Bestwhy, another nearby cozy keyboard cafe where you can leisurely test different models and even purchase them, an office worker in her 30s surnamed Choi was looking for a mechanical keyboard to use at work.
“Mechanical keyboards have been trending in our office,” she said. “So I’m looking for one that’s quieter to use at the office.”
The rise of mechanical keyboards among millennials and Gen Z — especially office workers — isn’t just about functionality. For people who spend most of their day typing, the crisp, bubbling or clicking sounds and the satisfying tactile feedback offer small joys in their work life.
"Honestly, my mechanical keyboard is the only joy in my stressful work life," said Kim So-hee, a 26-year-old who recently purchased one. "It’s all about that snug, just-right tactile feel."
Mechanical keyboards were once the standard during the early days of personal computing. But by the late 1990s, they were largely replaced by cheaper membrane keyboards — the flat, low-cost models commonly found in laptops and offices. For years, keyboards were treated as mere PC accessories. But that perception has been changing in recent years as more people have come to appreciate their value.
Unlike membrane keyboards that rely on a rubber dome to register inputs, mechanical keyboards feature individual switches under each key, creating a distinct feel and sound, from “thocky” to “clacky” and “creamy.”
Design is another part of what draws people in. Keyboards today come with eye-catching keycaps, from sets inspired by the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) to character-themed versions featuring Hello Kitty and Kerokeroppi. RGB lighting effects like ripples and waves add visual flair, while music-syncing modes create immersive experiences.
Although interest began to build around two years ago, it was last year that the mechanical keyboard craze truly exploded.
“Last year was the busiest year yet,” said a staff member from Bestwhy, which opened two years ago.
On March 21, the Seoul Mechanical Keyboard Expo 2025 was held over three days, marking its second edition, with at least 60 keyboard brands participating.
Semokey, a leading keyboard shop, first opened its showroom on the third floor of Yongsan ETLand in July last year, but just three months later, it relocated to a larger and more prominent space on the first floor. According to a Semokey official, its monthly visitor count has since increased more than sevenfold compared to the average during its first three months.
Affordable prices and SNS fuel boom
Insiders point to the rise of wallet-friendly options as the key driver behind the latest mechanical keyboard boom.
“Mechanical keyboards used to cost over 100,000 won ($69) to 200,000 won,” said Lee Seung-ju, a manager at Funkeys, another popular keyboard cafe in Yongsan where you can even test models over a cup of coffee. “But since 2023, a lot of affordable options have entered the market, lowering the entry barrier.”
Funkeys currently offers keyboards starting at around 50,000 won.
YouTuber Yeoube_on, known for cozy desk setups and keyboard content including unboxing videos, also said budget-friendly mechanical keyboard brands like Rainy and Aula have flooded the market, "making it easier for people who hesitated due to high prices to try keyboards more easily."
As more people purchase these high-performance keyboards, SNS platforms like YouTube and Instagram have seen a surge in related video content — from unboxings and beginner guides to ASMR clips — further fueling the trend.
A survey by Funkeys shows that among 948 customers surveyed last July, 39 percent said they visited the cafe after watching content on YouTube or Instagram — with YouTube alone accounting for 30 percent — outpacing the 25 percent who came based on word-of-mouth.
ASMR videos, in particular, have played a key role in driving interest. Often featuring aesthetically pleasing desk setups and soft, thocky typing sounds, these clips frequently rack up millions of views.
“I first discovered mechanical keyboards through ASMR videos,” said office worker Kim. Captivated by the sound, many viewers go on to buy similar keyboards to recreate that satisfying experience at home.
According to Prof. Lee Dong-gwi of Yonsei University’s Department of Psychology, this growing interest in keyboard sounds reflects a deeper desire for comfort and control in overstimulating environments.
“ASMR offers sensory refuge in our hyper-connected world,” he said. “They take us into a simple rhythmic world away from the chaos.”
The distinct sounds that people find appealing are largely shaped by the type of mechanical switches beneath each key. These typically fall into three categories: linear, which are smooth and quiet; tactile, with a noticeable bump; and clicky, which combine a bump with an audible click. These are typically color-coded — red for linear, brown for tactile, and blue for clicky. Custom switch makers go further with nonstandard colors like pink, lavender and teal.
Trend clicks with more women and couples
The trend is gaining particular traction among young women who spend their days working at a computer.
“We’re now seeing more women, who weren’t originally interested in keyboards,” said Funkeys manager Lee. “The ratio of women to men is about equal now — and sometimes, we even see more women.”
This marks a significant shift for a product line that once primarily targeted male gamers and niche tech enthusiasts.
A Bestwhy representative confirmed the trend — something I witnessed firsthand during my visit, when all six customers in the store were young women.
Perhaps more surprisingly, the mechanical keyboard craze has evolved into a popular date activity lately, drawing more couples to shops and cafes.
At Funkeys, office worker Kim Dong-gi was testing out different keyboards with his girlfriend. “I brought her to try some of the trending models and share my recommendations,” he said.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of couples visiting the cafe together lately,” said Funkeys manager Lee.
An Electronics Land official representing Semokey also noted that part of the shop’s rising popularity can be attributed to keyboard stores becoming “a popular date course among couples.”
With numerous keyboard shops and cafes clustered in Yongsan, the area has become an ideal destination for couples to browse, experiment with different setups, and enjoy a laid-back shopping experience together.
Tapping into customization
As interest continues to grow, more users are diving into a deeper layer of the mechanical keyboard: customization. They can customize every component — from the case to the printed circuit board and the plate, a rigid sheet that holds the switches in place — and of course, the switches and keycaps.
For some, customizing keyboards has become the adult version of Legos.
“I think the true charm of custom keyboards lies in assembling your own,” said YouTuber Yeoube_on. “Building custom keyboards has become a hobby that brings small but meaningful joy to my daily life.”
But serious customization can get expensive.
Some custom builds cost over 1 million won. Just the case might cost over 800,000 won, and full set of premium keycaps or switches can run another 100,000 to 200,000 won.
“I used to think of keyboards as just something that came with a computer or something you could buy for 10,000 won,” said a keyboard YouTuber, Seung-up, who has over 55,700 subscribers. “Then I bought a high-end keyboard for over 100,000 won, and since then, I’ve been constantly looking up information about keyboards, eventually falling for the charm of customization.”
“There are so many fascinating aspects [of customizing keyboards] that I'm crazy about," he said. “Sometimes a keyboard you didn’t like at first suddenly clicks. It’s an endless rabbit hole, but the best part is that it makes your workday more enjoyable.”
The popularity of mechanical keyboards shows no signs of slowing down.
Following the success of Semokey, its operator ETLand plans to expand its Digital Convergence Store — which includes Semokey — to major cities nationwide, with two additional locations set to open. Funkeys is also considering expansion.
BY WOO JI-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
