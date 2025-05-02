Spring festivals to pop up around Seoul as weather warms

Solo dining means 'freedom' for young Koreans — but it could also be making them unhappy

No cap: Mechanical keyboards click with young office workers

I tried this NuPhy mechanical keyboard, and now I never want to touch my laptop again

Related Stories

Custom goes corporate as retailers capitalize on 'modisumer' personalization trend

I tried this NuPhy mechanical keyboard, and now I never want to touch my laptop again

Korea's deadly fires made twice as likely by climate change, researchers say

Gov't to host new Korean Wave festival for fans, industry leaders in June

Senior Rebuilding Korea Party official under investigation for sexual harassment