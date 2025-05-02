Outgrowing the age of average (KOR)

More and more people are choosing to open their wallets for one thing: growth hormone injections — direct administration of synthetic hormones aimed at increasing height. According to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of individuals prescribed growth hormone treatments rose from 12,500 in 2020 to 34,881 last year — a 2.8-fold increase. And even that figure is only the tip of the iceberg: It accounts only for patients receiving coverage for medically diagnosed growth hormone deficiencies. In fact, during last year’s National Assembly audit of the Health and Welfare Committee, lawmakers found that roughly 97 percent of growth hormone prescriptions in 2023 were not covered by insurance — effectively prescribed as “height enhancement drugs.”There is a reason the market has expanded. The effects are visible and side effects are minimal. Specialists interviewed during reporting acknowledged that while studies remain limited for patients without diagnosed conditions, the results are hard to ignore. “In idiopathic short stature cases — children who are simply short without any known medical cause — two years of treatment typically leads to an average height increase of 5 centimeters [2 inches],” one doctor said. Growth hormone does not stay in the body long and does not accumulate, meaning adverse effects are rare and, when they do occur, are usually reversible upon stopping treatment.Ultimately, the decision to undergo growth hormone injections comes down to two questions: Can I afford 20 million won ($14,000) for two years of treatment? And is 5 centimeters of height worth 20 million won? The first is a personal matter; the second is deeply social. It touches on the perceived value of “average.” Most children receiving the injections are shorter than average — or have shorter-than-average parents — and are brought to the hospital in hopes of catching up. Parents interviewed for this story often said things like, “We just wanted our child to reach the average,” or “They’ve now grown a little taller than average.”But is the average really worth that much? Todd Rose, a former professor at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and author of “The End of Average,” argues that the very concept of “average” is a fiction. This is not a moral stance — it’s a practical one. In the 1940s, a spate of U.S. Air Force accidents was eventually traced to cockpit designs based on the average body measurements of 4,000 pilots. Not one of them actually matched that average. The result was widespread dysfunction.Even so, average mattered in an era of standardization and mass production. But that era is behind us. We now live in the age of personalization — an era made possible by technology. Google seems to know what we want before we do, serving us eerily accurate ads. Netflix curates content so tailored to our tastes that it can feel unsettling. This is why Rose champions so-called “dark horses” — individuals who succeed not despite their atypical paths, but because of them.Still, personal decisions are often shaped by social pressures. In a society obsessed with averages, how well will children raised under such pressures navigate an age that prizes individuality? As a member of the older generation — and as a parent — that question cuts deeply.성장주사 시장이 급격하게 크고 있다. 건강보험심사평가원에 따르면 성장호르몬 치료제 처방 인원은 2020년 1만2500명에서 지난해 3만4881명으로, 2.8배 늘었다. 이 숫자는 빙산의 일각이다. 성장호르몬 결핍증 등 관련 질환으로 보험 급여를 받은 숫자이기 때문이다. 2023년 국회 보건복지위원회 국정감사 결과에 따르면, 시장에 공급된 약의 97%가량이 비급여였다. 사실상 ‘키 크는 약’으로 처방되는 것이다.시장이 커진 데엔 이유가 있다. 효과는 선명한데, 부작용이 거의 없기 때문이다. 취재 과정에서 만난 전문의들은 “질환으로 치료받은 경우는 효과가 입증됐지만, 그 외엔 아직 연구가 부족하다”면서도 “특별한 이유가 없는 특발성 저신장의 경우 2년 치료받으면 평균 5㎝ 더 큰다”고 했다. 성장호르몬은 몸속에 지속하는 시간이 짧고 체내 쌓이지 않아 부작용이 크지 않다. 설령 부작용이 생겨도 치료를 중단하면 원래 상태로 돌아갈 수 있다.결국 성장주사는 ‘2년간 치료비 2000만원을 감당할 수 있는가’ ‘키 5㎝가 2000만원 만큼의 가치가 있는가’, 이 두 질문으로 모인다. 전자가 그야말로 개인의 문제라면, 후자는 지극히 사회적인 질문이다. ‘평균의 가치’에 관한 것이기 때문이다. 주사를 맞는 아이 대부분이 평균보다 작거나 부모가 작아 병원을 찾는다. 실제로 취재에 응한 양육자들은 “평균은 됐다”라거나 “평균을 웃돌게 컸다”고 말했다. 우리 사회에서 ‘평균’은 2000만원 만큼의 가치가 있는 셈이다.평균은 그만한 가치가 있는 걸까? 『평균의 종말』을 쓴 토드 로즈 하버드 교육대학원 교수는 “평균은 허상에 지나지 않는다”고 말한다. 당위적 주장이 아니다. 1940년대 미국에서 전투기 사고가 자주 일어났는데, 원인은 조종사 4000명의 신체 측정치 평균에 맞춰 설계된 조정석이었다. 평균의 신체 사이즈를 가진 조종사는 없었던 것이다.그런데도 평균이 중요했던 건 표준화, 대량 생산의 시대였기 때문이다. 하지만 이제 개인화의 시대다. 기술이 그걸 가능하게 만들었다. 구글은 사고 싶은 물건을 귀신같이 알아내 광고를 띄우고, 넷플릭스는 섬뜩할 정도로 취향에 맞춘 콘텐트를 추천한다. 로즈 교수가 독특한 배경을 가진 다크호스에 주목한 이유다.개인의 선택은 사회적 압력에 의한 것일 때가 많다. 평균에 집착하는 사회, 그런 사회가 길러낸 아이들이 개인의 시대를 얼마나 잘 헤쳐나갈 수 있을까? 기성세대이자 양육자로서 이 질문이 뼈 아프다.