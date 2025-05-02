Unprecedented chaos triggered by Lee Jae-myung’s legal risk (KOR)

The Supreme Court’s full bench, on Thursday, presided over by Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, overturned an appeals court’s acquittal of Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had been indicted on charges of making false statements in violation of the Public Official Election Act. The case has now been sent back to the Seoul High Court for retrial.The Supreme Court established clear criteria for the dissemination of false information during an election campaign. The meaning of a candidate’s statement, it ruled, must be interpreted from the perspective of the average voter — not that of the candidate or the judiciary. Moreover, courts must assess whether a disputed statement concerns merely peripheral matters or whether it is significant enough to impair voters’ ability to make an informed choice. According to the majority opinion — 10 out of 12 justices — the following two statements made by Lee during the last presidential election campaign met the legal threshold for falsehood: it made it appear as if he had played golf with the late Kim Moon-ki, a former executive at Seongnam Development Corporation; and that the controversial rezoning of the Baekhyeon-dong site was the result of pressure from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The ruling aligns more closely with that of the first trial court, which handed down a suspended one-year prison sentence, than with that of appeals court, which acquitted him. If Lee is handed a fine of 1 million won ($700) or more in the retrial and the verdict is upheld by the Supreme Court, he will lose his eligibility to run for public office.Given the ruling, the Seoul High Court will likely deliver a guilty verdict. However, with the presidential election just one month away, it is unlikely that a final ruling will be handed down before the vote. This has led to an unprecedented situation in which the poll front-runner is campaigning under the cloud of a pending conviction.Responsibility for this crisis lies squarely with Lee and the DP. Even after a lower court handed down a suspended prison sentence, the party failed to prepare an alternative and pressed forward with a “Lee-centric” strategy. When the appellate court returned an acquittal, Lee and the party lauded the judiciary, calling the verdict a “vindication of justice.” But on Wednesday, they abruptly changed tone. Chief spokesperson Cho Seung-rae condemned the Supreme Court for delivering a “rushed ruling” and “improperly intervening in the election.” With 10 justices having determined that Lee’s remarks were false, it is not the judiciary that deserves rebuke, but rather the candidate and his party, who should consider how to offer a sincere apology to the public. Instead, Lee responded by rejecting the decision, saying the verdict “goes completely against what I believe.”The judiciary is not without fault. Under the Public Official Election Act, the law requires a ruling within six months in the first trial, and within three months each in the second and third trials. But Lee’s case took two years and two months to conclude at the district court alone. Though the Supreme Court has now moved quickly, the delay has nonetheless produced enormous political confusion.Should Lee win the election, further legal and constitutional uncertainties will follow. Article 84 of the Constitution grants a sitting president immunity to criminal prosecution, but its application to cases where an indictment was issued before inauguration remains unclear. If the trial continues post-election, Lee could face the possibility of removal from office despite having won. The Supreme Court made no mention of Article 84 in its ruling, thereby leaving constitutional ambiguity unresolved and casting a shadow over the election. This legal uncertainty must be addressed swiftly in order to prevent deeper national division.Responsibility also lies with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose unlawful imposition of martial law forced the presidential election to be moved up by two years. Had he not brought about his own downfall, the nation would not be facing a presidential vote amid such legal and political turmoil.All that remains now is for the voters to make a wise choice. The public is left to choose the lesser evil between a candidate in legal jeopardy and one representing the party responsible for the martial law crisis. The political establishment and the judiciary must reckon fully with their role in this unprecedented moment.어제(1일) 대법원 전원합의체(재판장 조희대 대법원장)가 공직선거법상 허위사실공표 혐의로 기소돼 2심에서 무죄가 선고된 이재명 더불어민주당 대선후보 사건을 유죄 취지로 파기하고 서울고법으로 돌려보냈다.대법원은 어떤 표현이 허위사실 공표에 해당하는지 판단 기준을 제시했다. 표현의 의미는 후보자 개인이나 법원이 아닌 일반 선거인의 관점에서 해석해야 한다는 것이 핵심이다. ‘허위의 사실’이 후보자의 공직 적격성과 관련해 부수적·지엽적인 것인지, 아니면 유권자의 정확한 판단을 그르칠 정도로 중요한 것인지를 고려해 판단해야 한다는 것이다.이 후보는 2022년 대선 과정에서 ‘고 김문기 성남도시개발공사 개발1처장과 골프를 친 것처럼 사진이 조작됐다’는 발언과 ‘옹벽 아파트 논란이 일었던 백현동 용도 변경은 국토교통부의 압력 때문’이라는 발언으로 논란을 빚었다. 결국 검찰에 의해 공직선거법상 허위사실공표 혐의로 기소돼 1심에서는 징역 1년에 집행유예 2년, 2심에서는 무죄를 선고받았다. 대법원은 이에 대해 재판에 참여한 대법원장·대법관 12명 중 10명의 의견으로 유죄 취지의 결론을 내렸다. 만약 파기 환송심에서 벌금 100만원 이상이 선고되고 대법원에서 확정되면 이 후보의 피선거권은 박탈된다. 하지만 대선이 불과 한 달 뒤여서 확정판결이 안 난 상태로 선거를 치러야 할 가능성이 크다. 여론조사 1위 후보가 법원의 유죄 판단을 받은 상태에서 대선에 나서는 초유의 사태가 빚어졌다.우선 이 후보와 민주당에 혼란의 책임을 묻지 않을 수 없다. 1심에서 징역형이 선고됐는데도 대안을 마련하지 않고 이재명 후보를 밀어붙였다. 2심에서 무죄가 나오자 “사필귀정”이라며 법원을 치켜세웠던 민주당이 어제는 “대법원이 졸속 재판을 하며 대선에 부당하게 개입했다”(조승래 수석대변인)고 공격했다. 이 후보도 “제 생각과 전혀 다른 방향의 판결”이라며 불복 의사를 표했다. 하지만 대법관 10명이나 유죄로 판단한 만큼 민주당과 이 후보는 사법부를 비난할 게 아니라 자성과 함께 국민의 이해를 구할 방법을 고민해야 한다.법원의 책임도 크다. 공직선거법 사건은 1심 6개월, 2·3심은 각각 3개월 안에 선고해야 하나 이 후보 재판은 1심에만 2년2개월이 걸렸다. 뒤늦게 대법원이 가속 페달을 밟았으나 결과적으로 엄청난 혼란을 주고 말았다. 법원이 이 후보의 출마 자격 유무를 명확히 정리하지 못한 채 결국 국민에게 결론을 떠넘긴 모양새가 됐다는 비판까지 나오고 있다.만일 이 후보가 대선에서 승리한다면 또 다른 논란이 불가피하다. 현직 대통령의 불소추 특권을 규정한 헌법 제84조가 있지만 이미 기소된 사건의 재판 진행에 대해선 명확한 해석이 없다. 최악의 경우 대통령에 당선돼도 직을 상실할 가능성도 있는 것이다. 대법원이 사건을 파기 환송하며 헌법 제84조에 대해 입장을 내지 않았기 때문에 대선 정국에 불씨를 남긴 셈이 되고 말았다. 국론 분열 해소를 위해 이 논란을 어떻게든 매듭짓는 것이 시급하다.무도한 계엄 선포로 대선을 2년이나 앞당긴 윤석열 전 대통령의 잘못도 묻지 않을 수 없다. 비록 재판이 지연됐어도 윤 전 대통령이 파면을 자초하지 않았다면 이런 혼란스러운 상황에서 대선을 치러야 하는 사태는 오지 않았을 것이다.결국 유권자의 현명한 선택을 기대하는 방법밖에 남지 않았다. 우리 국민은 유죄를 예약해 둔 후보와 계엄 사태를 초래한 정당 후보를 두고서 차악을 따져야 하는 처지에 놓였다. 정치권과 사법부는 책임을 통감해야 한다.