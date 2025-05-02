Astro to play Fukuoka concerts on June 28 and 29
Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:10
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Astro will hold a two-day concert series in Fukuoka on June 28 and 29, agency Fantagio said Friday.
Titled “Stargraphy,” the performances will take place at the Mizuho PayPay Dome.
Beforehand, Astro will perform at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on June 7 and 8 under the same name.
It’s the band’s first headlining concert series in three years, following “Stargazer” in 2022 in Japan.
Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. Friday on Ticketlink.
Astro debuted in 2016 and is known for songs “Crazy Sexy Cool” (2017), “Blue Flame” (2019) and “One” (2021). The members have been actively pursuing solo careers, especially Cha Eun-woo, who has landed major roles in popular drama series.
