(G)I-DLE drops ‘G’ to become ‘i-dle,’ signaling new era

Published: 02 May. 2025, 12:59
The new logo for girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

The new logo for girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
(G)I-DLE has changed its name to “i-dle,” the girl group’s agency Cube Entertainment said Friday.
 
The announcement was made through the group’s social media channels on the same day, marking the seventh anniversary of its debut. The agency described the change as a “new beginning.” 
 

The “G” was removed from the name to “reestablish the group’s identity in that it can’t be defined by any gender,” Cube said in a press release.  
 
“The fact that the group deleted the parentheses in the name also means that future music releases and concepts will be limitless,” the agency added.
 
A new logo for i-dle was also unveiled, featuring an incomplete asterisk at the end to symbolize the group’s five members.
 
i-dle debuted in 2018 and has released hit songs such as “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
