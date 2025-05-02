 KickFlip to release second EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' on May 26
KickFlip to release second EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' on May 26

Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:10
Boy band KickFlip [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band KickFlip is set to release its second EP, “Kick Out, Flip Now!,” on May 26, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
 
The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon — debuted last January with the lead track “Mama Said” from its first EP, “Flip it, Kick it!” 
 

A trailer video and promotional schedule were posted to the band’s social media accounts on Friday. In the teaser, the members are shown wearing white overalls and pink hats.
 
Leading up to the EP’s release, KickFlip will unveil concept images, a tracklist and additional teasers.
 
The group will also hold a showcase event at 8 p.m. on the day of the release.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
