Lisa, Rosé, Seventeen named to Gold House A100 list of impactful figures
Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Seventeen was the only K-pop group named to Gold House’s A100 list, Pledis Entertainment said Friday. Lisa and Rosé of Blackpink also made the list as solo artists.
The annual list recognizes figures or groups in the Asia-Pacific region who have made an impact on culture and society the past year.
The list features singers Bruno Mars and Charli XCX, director Bong Joon-ho, U.S. Democratic Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey and author Han Kang.
Gold House described Seventeen as having “rocketed to the forefront of the music scene since their debut in May 2015, fueled by a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem that hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance."
The entry continued, "They continue to persistently reinvent themselves beyond a decade, defying expectations with their relentless ambition."
Seventeen is set to release its fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” on May 26.
"Global icon Rosé has shattered records, performed on the most heralded stages, and amassed millions of fans around the world both as a soloist and member of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time," the organization wrote of Rosé.
"Beyond her success with Blackpink, Lisa has made a name for herself as a solo artist and has broken several records globally with singles “Lalisa” and “Money” charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200," the organization wrote of Lisa.
