Tomorrow X Together to explore love, show abs in new single 'Love Language'
Published: 02 May. 2025, 13:00
Boy band Tomorrow X Together released the digital single “Love Language” on Friday.
According to agency BigHit Music, the song is about wanted to “study and decipher” a loved one.
Member Hueningkai participated in writing the lyrics.
“It has a refreshing energy that only Tomorrow X Together can portray,” Hueningkai said in a written interview the agency released Friday. “We’ve worked hard to present our own unique take on adding a spoonful of wistfulness to fluttering emotions.”
Other members pointed out that the song features hard-core choreography, including moves that allude to wearing glasses and reveal the members’ abs.
“I think this song is great to listen to at the beach in the summer or when you’re driving on a sunny day,” member Beomgyu said.
“I think the emotion of love is universal and transcends language,” member Taehyun said. “We want to recommend this song to anyone who wants their heart to flutter.”
