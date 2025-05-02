Korean musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' lands 10 Tony Award nominations

The original Korean musical "Maybe Happy Ending" has earned 10 nominations for the Tony Awards.According to the official Tony Awards website Friday, the musical garnered nominations in 10 categories: Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Direction and Best Orchestrations.Starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in its Broadway production, the musical follows Oliver and Claire, two obsolete helper-bots living in near-future Seoul, who develop an unlikely connection while exploring the possibilities of their existence.Originally premiering in Seoul in 2016, this critically acclaimed show has been staged multiple times in Korea due to its popularity.The musical, a collaboration between writer Park Chun-hue, also known as Hue Park, and composer Will Aronson, made its Broadway debut last November, opening at the Belasco Theater in Manhattan, New York. Its U.S. run has been extended through Jan. 17.The annual Tony Awards recognize excellence in live Broadway theater. The 78th ceremony is scheduled for June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.Additionally, the musical is also nominated in three categories of the Drama League Awards: Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction and Distinguished Performance.Yonhap