Lee Sang-min gets married, but has 'no plans for a wedding'
Published: 02 May. 2025, 18:58
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, 52, has registered his marriage to a noncelebrity woman, according to his management on Friday.
“Lee registered his marriage at a district office in Seoul on April 30,” a representative for Lee said in a statement. “There are no plans for a wedding ceremony.”
Lee decided to forgo a formal ceremony out of consideration for his wife and both families. Instead, he plans to celebrate privately with close friends and relatives.
Details surrounding his marriage will be revealed on the May 11 episode of SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-).
Lee was previously married to singer and entertainer Lee Hye-young in 2004, after dating for eight years. The couple divorced the following year.
He shared the news of his remarriage via social media on Wednesday.
Lee debuted in 1994 as a member of the dance group Roo’ra. He later transitioned to music production and helped launch the careers of groups including Chakra, S#arp and Country Kko Kko.
After venturing into business, he accumulated debt of 6.9 billion won ($4.92 million), which he began repaying in 2005. He announced on television last year that the debt had been fully repaid.
Lee currently appears on several television programs, including SBS’s “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) and “My Little Old Boy” and JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (2015-)
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)