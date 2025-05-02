 Lee Sang-min gets married, but has 'no plans for a wedding'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Lee Sang-min gets married, but has 'no plans for a wedding'

Published: 02 May. 2025, 18:58
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min [NEWS1]

Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min [NEWS1]

 
Singer and television personality Lee Sang-min, 52, has registered his marriage to a noncelebrity woman, according to his management on Friday.
 
“Lee registered his marriage at a district office in Seoul on April 30,” a representative for Lee said in a statement. “There are no plans for a wedding ceremony.”
 

Related Article

Lee decided to forgo a formal ceremony out of consideration for his wife and both families. Instead, he plans to celebrate privately with close friends and relatives.
 
Details surrounding his marriage will be revealed on the May 11 episode of SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016-).
 
Lee was previously married to singer and entertainer Lee Hye-young in 2004, after dating for eight years. The couple divorced the following year.
 
He shared the news of his remarriage via social media on Wednesday.
 
Lee debuted in 1994 as a member of the dance group Roo’ra. He later transitioned to music production and helped launch the careers of groups including Chakra, S#arp and Country Kko Kko.
 
After venturing into business, he accumulated debt of 6.9 billion won ($4.92 million), which he began repaying in 2005. He announced on television last year that the debt had been fully repaid.
 
Lee currently appears on several television programs, including SBS’s “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021-) and “My Little Old Boy” and JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (2015-)
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Sang-min Knowing Bros Korea

More in Television

Lee Sang-min gets married, but has 'no plans for a wedding'

Oui, chef! ‘Carême’ introduces world’s first celebrity chef, a Napoleonic-era kitchen god

'My Little Old Boy' cast member Lee Sang-min set to marry in the summer

Kim Soo-hyun files additional police complaint against YouTuber for cyberstalking

Netflix school violence drama 'Weak Hero: Class 2' tops weekly non-English series chart

Related Stories

Girl group Kara to make guest appearance on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros'

Rock band Buzz's Min Kyung-hoon opens Instagram account

Police question ex-interior minister in martial law probe

Apply strict standards for investigation

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.11.01
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)