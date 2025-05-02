Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
Published: 02 May. 2025, 10:32 Updated: 02 May. 2025, 11:42
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo declared his candidacy for the 21st presidential election on Friday, pledging to “lay the foundation for a new constitutional order through swift constitutional reform.”
Han made the announcement during a press conference at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 10 a.m. the same day.
“On my first day in office, I will establish a presidential commission dedicated to supporting constitutional reform and commit all my efforts to its success," he said.
“In my first year, I will draft a constitutional amendment," said Han, outlining a timeline for his plan. "In the second, I will complete the reform process. In the third year, I will hold both general and presidential elections under the new Constitution, and immediately step down from office.”
