Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo declared his candidacy for the 21st presidential election on Friday, pledging to "lay the foundation for a new constitutional order through swift constitutional reform."Han made the announcement during a press conference at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 10 a.m. the same day."On my first day in office, I will establish a presidential commission dedicated to supporting constitutional reform and commit all my efforts to its success," he said."In my first year, I will draft a constitutional amendment," said Han, outlining a timeline for his plan. "In the second, I will complete the reform process. In the third year, I will hold both general and presidential elections under the new Constitution, and immediately step down from office."