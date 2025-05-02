 Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

Published: 02 May. 2025, 10:32 Updated: 02 May. 2025, 11:42
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces his bid for presidency at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 2 [NEWS1]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces his bid for presidency at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 2 [NEWS1]

 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo declared his candidacy for the 21st presidential election on Friday, pledging to “lay the foundation for a new constitutional order through swift constitutional reform.”
 
Han made the announcement during a press conference at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 10 a.m. the same day.
 

Related Article

“On my first day in office, I will establish a presidential commission dedicated to supporting constitutional reform and commit all my efforts to its success," he said.
 
“In my first year, I will draft a constitutional amendment," said Han, outlining a timeline for his plan. "In the second, I will complete the reform process. In the third year, I will hold both general and presidential elections under the new Constitution, and immediately step down from office.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Han Duck-soo Election

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

Han Duck-soo to enter presidential race tomorrow: 'This is the only path forward'

Lee Jae-myung headed for second trial after Supreme Court overturns acquittal

Han Duck-soo announces resignation from public office

Supreme Court remands Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case for retrial

Related Stories

Han Duck-soo expected to resign, announce presidential run this week

Acting President Han still undecided about possible presidential election run

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to present 2025 budget, marking 11-year shift in tradition

Gov't confirms June 3 presidential election, designates temporary holiday in Cabinet meeting

Choi voices concern over political uncertainty amid speculation of acting President Han's candidacy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)