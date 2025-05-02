 Korean delegation visits Latin America to boost arms exports
Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:37
A symposium on arms industry cooperation between Korea and Peru takes place on the sidelines of ″SITDEF 2025,″ an arms industry and security exhibition, held in Peru in April. [YONHAP]

A Korean civilian-government delegation recently wrapped up a four-nation Latin America visit to promote defense exports, the state arms procurement agency said Friday, as Seoul seeks to diversify its overseas arms sales.
 
The delegation, comprising officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), defense and foreign ministries, and major defense firms, visited Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia from April 21 through May 1, according to DAPA.
 

During the visit, the delegation participated in major arms trade shows and held talks with defense officials from the four nations, the agency said.
 
In Peru, the delegation also met with its counterparts from Ecuador and Paraguay to explore the possibility of exporting frigates and aircraft.
 
"The delegation's activities are anticipated to help Korea become a top four defense exporter in the world by diversifying its market, which had been concentrated on Europe and the Middle East, to Latin America," DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun said.
 
Korea aims to carve out a 5 percent share of the global arms export market by 2027 to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.

Yonhap
