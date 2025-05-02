[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Leaf the crowds behind: Four tranquil escapes in and around Seoul
In search of some peace and quiet? For Seoulites and those living in Korea’s busier corners, the idea alone can feel like a luxury — especially when weekdays are packed with work or study. As spring draws crowds to the trendiest hangouts for sunshine and fun, the noise, the hustle and the long lines can feel more draining than a full day at the office.
If you’re craving calm and greenery instead, here are four tranquil spots in the greater Seoul area worth exploring this month.
Amsa-dong Prehistoric Settlement Site
암사동 선사 유적지
Hidden quietly in the eastern end of Seoul, the Amsa-dong Prehistoric Settlement Site offers not just prehistoric records to see but also large picnic and walking areas. For just 500 won (35 cents), you can enter one of the quietest picnic areas, filled with large trees and a historic museum. The Amsa-dong Prehistoric Site Museum runs exhibitions about the Neolithic era and displays a plethora of ancient tools — notably comb-patterned pottery, the iconic type of pottery used across the Korean Peninsula around 6,000 years ago. Groups of families with children are frequent guests of the site, with chances for a leisurely walk as well as an educational session. There are empty benches and sitting areas around the life-size models of people and huts, but feel free to grab a picnic mat to sit on the ground and nap under the towering trees.
A pro tip? There is no cafe inside the large site to charge you with caffeine, so grab one before entering from the cafe next to the parking lot. If the weather and your time allow, you can also consider visiting the site on a Ttareungi, Seoul's public bike service, as there is a Ttareungi station in front of the site entrance. If you prefer taking public transportation, take the subway to arrive at the Amsa History Park Station, Line No. 8.
875, Olympic-ro, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul
(서울 강동구 올림픽로 875)
Operating hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Last admission at 5:30 p.m. Closed on Mondays and public holidays.)
Admission fee: 500 won for adults, 300 won for children (ages seven to 18)
Phone number: 02-3425-6520
Website: https://sunsa.gangdong.go.kr/site/main/home
Amsa Green Road
암사초록길
Right next to the Amsa-dong Prehistoric Settlement Site is a tranquil walkway named Amsa Green Road, which connects to the nearby Gwangnaru Hangang River. It is the second “green road” to be built, following the Mangwon Green Road in western Seoul that opened in October 2014. Amsa Green Road opened this April — new, clean and still largely unknown to the public. The 50-meter (164-foot) wide path leads visitors up a bridge with seating areas and benches overlooking the road below, and spans 6,300 square meters (1.56 acres) as it merges with the greenery along the Hangang River.
As you walk along the road from the Amsa-dong Prehistoric Settlement Site, you will arrive at Amsa Ecological Park, where wildflowers and native plants line the way to the riverside. While the park is not as spacious as others like Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul, it offers a quiet and undisturbed promenade — even on the sunniest of days.
172-8 Gangdong District, eastern Seoul
(서울 강동구 암사동 172-8)
World Cup Park
월드컵공원
The best way to avoid the crowds and enjoy spring is to choose between two options: heading to a hidden corner of the city or visiting an area too large to ever feel full. World Cup Park falls into the latter category. Spread across 2.7 million square meters of land that was once a waste landfill, the park is a landmark of Sangam-dong in western Seoul, yet still offers visitors expansive space to walk, explore and picnic in peace. World Cup Park is actually a larger complex made up of five distinct parks: Peace Park, Haneul Park, Noeul Park, Nanjicheon Park and Nanji Hangang Park.
Haneul Park — meaning "sky park" in Korean — is a popular tourist destination in spring and fall for its seasonal flower fields. But if you're an introvert seeking a quieter escape into nature, lesser-known parks like Nanjicheon Park will not disappoint. In Peace Park, Nanji Pond provides a calming spot to sit by the water and enjoy the surrounding greenery.
For those feeling more adventurous or hoping to explore additional attractions in the district, hop on the circulation train-bus — also known as the Mapo Tour Train Bus — a vibrant pink vehicle that takes passengers to major sights throughout Mapo District. The fare is 5,500 won for adults and includes unlimited rides for the day. Tickets can be booked online or purchased on-site at designated stops.
86 Haneulgongwon-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 하늘공원로 86)
Phone number: 02-300-5500
Website: https://parks.seoul.go.kr/template/sub/worldcuppark.do
Semiwon
세미원
If you want to head out of Seoul and discover a truly local spot still under the radar for most foreigners, try visiting Yangpyeong County in Gyeonggi. There, you’ll find Semiwon, a botanical garden beloved by locals for its seasonal flowers. The park spans 180,000 square meters and is most crowded in summer, when its famous lotus flower garden is in full bloom.
Located along the upper reaches of the Han River, the area's clean waters are ideal for growing lotus flowers — which is why Semiwon hosts a lotus flower festival every July and August. However, spring is also a great time to visit if you prefer smaller crowds and more personal space.
The park is home to six small ponds, each showcasing water plants and designed around different themes. Victoria Pond, for example, features the massive leaves of Victoria water lilies, known for the sharp thorns covering their bodies to protect against threats in their native Amazon habitat.
If you're tempted by the idea of exploring a different side of Korea, grab your camera and hop on the Gyeongui–Jungang Line to Yangsu Station.
93 Yangsu-ro Yangseo-myeon, Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi
(경기 양평군 양서면 양수로 93)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission fee: 7,000 won for adults (free for Yangpyeong County residents)
Website: https://www.semiwon.or.kr/
