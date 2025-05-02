'Completely unexpected': Chaos on acting President Lee Ju-ho's first day
Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:51
Acting president and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho appeared to face administrative confusion from day one as the decision to hold a Cabinet meeting was made only shortly before its scheduled time.
Lee is expected to take charge of a series of difficult tasks, including overseeing the upcoming presidential election, concluding tariff negotiations with the United States and signing a final contract for a nuclear power project in the Czech Republic.
As soon as Friday began, Lee officially took over the acting presidency from former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. His first official duty was to preside over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at 8 a.m. at the government complex in central Seoul.
“All ministries and agencies must act as the last line of defense for national security and come together as one team with the national interest as the top priority,” Lee said during his opening remarks at the NSC.
However, confusion emerged over the Cabinet meeting, originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., due a lack of quorum. The Constitution stipulates that the Cabinet must consist of at least 15 and no more than 30 ministers. Following the resignation of former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok the previous day, only 14 ministers with voting rights remained.
Lee reportedly concluded that a ministerial discussion could take place at 10 a.m., followed by an official Cabinet meeting. At 10:30 a.m., the Cabinet convened and approved a 13.8 trillion won ($9.72 billion) supplementary budget that includes disaster recovery funds, emergency preparedness allocations, special funds for prosecutors and the Board of Audit and Inspection and gift certificate issuance costs.
“We will fulfill our final responsibilities without fear, guided only by the judgment of the public and history,” Lee said during the meeting. “We must not neglect any of the pressing matters before us, including full-scale trade talks with the United States, reviving a struggling economy and the global tech competition in semiconductors and AI.”
The government cited a previous interpretation by the Ministry of Government Legislation stating that Cabinet meetings can proceed with at least 11 attendees, even if the total number of ministers is fewer than 15. Vice Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo echoed this at a National Assembly committee meeting, saying there had been precedent for operating Cabinet meetings with fewer than 15 ministers.
The Democratic Party (DP) has so far not raised major objections regarding the quorum. However, there is no guarantee this will remain the case. On Friday, the DP introduced a bill to amend the Criminal Procedure Act, which would suspend trials for elected presidents. With a majority in the legislature, the party can pass the bill without difficulty, but it may face a veto from the acting president.
People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong accused the DP of using the impeachment of former acting President Choi as a pretext to disable the presidential veto.
“This is a pre-emptive move to push through unprecedented bad laws, including abolishing the false information clause in the Public Official Election Act and halting trials for elected presidents,” said Kweon.
While the Cabinet meeting eventually took place, concerns persist about whether the acting leadership will be able to handle foreign and trade affairs effectively. Tariff negotiations with the United States remain unresolved and Lee must personally oversee the final contract signing for a nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic.
Compounding the issue, the interior minister’s post is vacant, leaving the ministry under the leadership of a vice minister, and the National Police Agency is being temporarily led by a deputy as well. These circumstances make it more difficult for Lee to manage the election process.
Within the Ministry of Education, concerns have also been raised about a lack of personnel and organizational support to handle acting presidential duties. Unlike the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which oversaw such duties under Choi, the Education Ministry lacks experience coordinating interministerial affairs.
“Until that morning, we were still discussing plans for June, after the election,” said an education official who met with Lee the previous day. “This was completely unexpected for both the ministry and acting President Lee.”
“Even if the Education Ministry takes the lead for now, we’ll need support from the prime minister’s office and others,” said another official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A minor restructuring to better suit the acting presidency, similar to what the Finance Ministry did, is likely.”
