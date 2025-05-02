Next-in-line acting president quits ahead of impeachment vote, key figure in U.S. trade talks departs
Published: 02 May. 2025, 08:56 Updated: 02 May. 2025, 09:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Acting President Han Duck-soo accepted the resignation of Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok late Thursday, just as the Democratic Party (DP) moved to unilaterally force an impeachment motion against Choi.
The resignation came minutes after the DP altered the legislative schedule to introduce the impeachment motion. Lawmakers had passed the government's supplementary budget at 10:28 p.m. in the National Assembly in western Seoul, and Choi submitted his resignation shortly afterward.
Han had handed in his resignation from his post as Prime Minister and acting president, earlier on Thursday, to pursue a presidential bid. Choi had been expected to step into the role of acting president, but with his departure, the responsibility now falls to Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Lee Ju-ho.
The DP launched the impeachment effort just hours after the Supreme Court overturned the lower court’s acquittal of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in a public election law case at 3:25 p.m. The top court sent the case back with instructions to convict.
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae convened an emergency caucus at 5 p.m., decrying the sequence of events.
“At 3 p.m. the Supreme Court issued a remand decision, and at 4 p.m., Han resigned, effectively declaring his presidential candidacy — what kind of prearranged game is this?” he said. “It is infuriating that the judiciary, which should uphold justice, is engaging in politics,” he added, calling the situation a “coup that will ultimately fail.”
During the closed-door session, DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok and others proposed moving forward with Choi’s impeachment. The DP had filed the motion on March 21, referred it to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on April 4, and held a hearing on April 16. The report on the investigation awaited adoption.
A participant at the DP Supreme Council meeting noted that impeachment proceedings had paused after Choi ceased serving as acting president between December 27 and March 24.
“Since Choi would no longer be acting president after stepping down, the impeachment process had been suspended,” the source said. But with Han’s resignation, Choi appeared poised to become acting president again — prompting a renewed push.
“The sequence — the Supreme Court ruling at 3 p.m., Han’s resignation at 4 p.m. — seemed like collusion, and the idea was to break that chain,” another participant said.
Kim Min-seok took to Facebook during the caucus, asking, “Did [Supreme Court Chief Justice] Jo Hee-de and Han coordinate a staged presidential bid?” He added that impeachment was necessary to prevent “politicization of the judiciary” and safeguard national interests in upcoming trade negotiations.
When the caucus adjourned at 6:15 p.m., most DP lawmakers remained silent. Still, top party figures including Park and Kim convened in the party leader’s office to finalize a plan: adopt the Judiciary Committee’s pending impeachment report, bring it to the floor alongside the budget bill, and modify the legislative agenda to introduce the impeachment motion.
The DP presented the plan to a reconvened caucus at 7:50 p.m. Despite internal opposition, the Judiciary Committee met, and DP lawmaker Kim Yong-min also filed an impeachment motion against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, heightening tensions.
People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers vocally opposed the move.
“Are you out of your minds?” shouted Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek.
“Is Korean politics full of gangsters?” asked Rep. Yoo Sang-bum.
Nevertheless, DP Committee Chair Jung Chung-rae closed debate and passed the motion with only DP lawmakers present.
At 10:26 p.m., following the supplementary budget’s passage, the DP introduced the motion to amend the legislative agenda and proceeded with the impeachment motion. Choi exited the chamber and submitted his resignation at 10:28 p.m.
PPP lawmakers crowded the podium, shouting “Lee Jae-myung is a criminal!” and “Woo Won-shik, resign!” in protest. But National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik allowed the motion to be reported.
At 10:35 p.m., DP lawmaker Park Beom-kye presented the investigation’s findings, and a secret ballot commenced. PPP lawmakers walked out. At 10:44 p.m., Han formally accepted Choi’s resignation. Nine minutes later, Woo declared the impeachment vote nullified, stating, “There is no longer a subject for impeachment,” and adjourned the session.
Choi issued a statement afterward: “I apologize to the people for having to resign as I cannot continue to perform my duties amid severe domestic and international economic conditions.”
PPP lawmakers condemned the DP’s actions as “thuggish, gangster politics.”
“Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, they vented their anger by convening the Judiciary Committee — like getting slapped in Jongno and glaring at the Han River,” said PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong. “What possible justification is there for this impeachment? It’s incomprehensible. With the Prime Minister having resigned, the country is facing economic hardship and challenges in trade negotiations with the U.S. What does impeaching Choi accomplish for Korea or its people?”
A senior DP official countered that Han’s resignation forced their hand.
“We initially held off on impeaching Choi to avoid a power vacuum during an economic crisis, but Han shattered that by resigning today,” the official said.
In a statement released around midnight, the DP emphasized that the impeachment motion targeted not the court ruling involving Lee Jae-myung, but Han’s decision to run for president.
“The DP decided to act after confirming Han’s resignation, due to concerns that impeaching Han and Choi could serve as a pretext for Han’s candidacy,” said DP spokesperson Noh Jong-myun. “The timing of the impeachment is thus linked to Han’s resignation.”
“In particular,” Noh added, “Han’s immediate acceptance of Choi’s resignation shows that the two are bound by a shared political destiny.”
Han met with Lee Ju-ho at the government complex in central Seoul on Thursday night.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Han emphasized “the utmost priority in running a stable administration under any circumstances.”
Lee assumes the acting presidency on Friday. First Vice Finance Minister Kim Beom-seok will serve as acting Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.
“Choi, having returned from key economic talks with the U.S., arguably held a more vital post than Han — he should have been retained,” said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University. “The DP’s move to repeat habitual impeachments at this point is hard to justify.”
“As the Prime Minister resigns for a presidential bid and the DP lashes out with an impulsive impeachment, the public will only grow more disillusioned with politics,” said Kim Hyung-jun, professor emeritus at Paichai University.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH HYUN-SEOK, KIM NA-HAN, HA JUN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)