Seoul's presidential revolving door leaves Korean diplomats, foreign partners embarrassed and confused

Published: 02 May. 2025, 17:27
Acting president and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho delivers opening remarks during an emergency Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 2. [MINISTRY OF EDUCATION]

A wave of back-to-back resignations in South Korea’s acting presidency has triggered concerns over confusion in the country’s diplomatic and security posture.
 
The Foreign Ministry had to retract and replace an official diplomatic note that was sent to embassies in Seoul informing them of a new acting leadership under Choi Sang-mok, then deputy prime minister and finance minister, on Friday.  
 

The note was sent in the afternoon following the resignation of then-acting President Han Duck-soo, only to be collected and rewritten after Choi himself stepped down before his anticipated impeachment by the liberal Democratic Party.
 
This latest reversal came at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and a rapidly shifting security landscape. Since emergency martial law was declared on Dec. 3 last year, South Korea’s commander in chief has changed four times — a development raising concerns over military continuity and discipline.
 
The Foreign Ministry first issued an official note to all foreign missions in South Korea announcing that Choi would take over as acting president as of midnight on May 2, according to multiple diplomatic sources on Friday. The note emphasized that the country’s foreign policy remained unchanged and instructed South Korea’s overseas missions to maintain professional conduct.
 
Former Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok closes his eyes during a plenary meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on May 1. [NEWS1]

However, when Choi resigned before the impeachment motion was filed and Han accepted it, the leadership changed yet again — this time to Education Minister Lee Ju-ho.  
 
The ministry then had to urgently collect the first diplomatic note and send out a new one notifying missions of the transition to acting President Lee’s administration. A corrected version of the diplomatic letter was dispatched to foreign embassies on Friday morning.
 
The turmoil has reportedly caused embarrassment within South Korea’s diplomatic corps.
 
“Some staff at our overseas missions have been approached by officials in their host countries asking for explanations, saying that South Korea’s situation is fascinating but hard to follow,” said one diplomatic source.
 
Acting President Lee convened an emergency National Security Council meeting on Friday morning, ordering the maintenance of military readiness against threats from North Korea.  
 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces his bid for the presidency at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 2 [NEWS1]

However, repeated changes in the chain of command have raised concerns about discipline in the armed forces. Those concerns follow several recent incidents, including the “accidental bombing” drill by the Air Force in March and a dropped machine gun from a light attack aircraft last month — both seen as signs of lax discipline.
 
A Defense Ministry official said Friday that changes in the commander in chief are a matter of state power and not for the ministry to assess. “The commanders’ instructions follow the same framework, so there will be no confusion in carrying out duties in the field,” the official said.
 
There are also concerns about how South Korea’s shifting leadership may affect its international standing.
 
Acting president and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho delivers opening remarks during an emergency Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said they are committed to working with Lee to ensure the stability and continuity of the alliance between the two countries, responding to a media query on Thursday.
 
However, this marks the fourth such statement since emergency martial law was declared, with Washington simply changing the name in an otherwise similar message: from Han to Choi, back to Han, and now to Lee.
 
Some diplomatic observers say the situation could undermine South Korea’s position in the ongoing South Korea-U.S. 2+2 customs negotiations, noting that the impeachment and resignation of Choi, who had led the talks, could cast doubt on South Korea’s reliability as a negotiating partner.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YU-JUNG,PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
