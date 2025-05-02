Seoul's presidential revolving door leaves Korean diplomats, foreign partners embarrassed and confused
Published: 02 May. 2025, 17:27
The Foreign Ministry had to retract and replace an official diplomatic note that was sent to embassies in Seoul informing them of a new acting leadership under Choi Sang-mok, then deputy prime minister and finance minister, on Friday.
The note was sent in the afternoon following the resignation of then-acting President Han Duck-soo, only to be collected and rewritten after Choi himself stepped down before his anticipated impeachment by the liberal Democratic Party.
This latest reversal came at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and a rapidly shifting security landscape. Since emergency martial law was declared on Dec. 3 last year, South Korea’s commander in chief has changed four times — a development raising concerns over military continuity and discipline.
The Foreign Ministry first issued an official note to all foreign missions in South Korea announcing that Choi would take over as acting president as of midnight on May 2, according to multiple diplomatic sources on Friday. The note emphasized that the country’s foreign policy remained unchanged and instructed South Korea’s overseas missions to maintain professional conduct.
The ministry then had to urgently collect the first diplomatic note and send out a new one notifying missions of the transition to acting President Lee’s administration. A corrected version of the diplomatic letter was dispatched to foreign embassies on Friday morning.
The turmoil has reportedly caused embarrassment within South Korea’s diplomatic corps.
“Some staff at our overseas missions have been approached by officials in their host countries asking for explanations, saying that South Korea’s situation is fascinating but hard to follow,” said one diplomatic source.
Acting President Lee convened an emergency National Security Council meeting on Friday morning, ordering the maintenance of military readiness against threats from North Korea.
A Defense Ministry official said Friday that changes in the commander in chief are a matter of state power and not for the ministry to assess. “The commanders’ instructions follow the same framework, so there will be no confusion in carrying out duties in the field,” the official said.
There are also concerns about how South Korea’s shifting leadership may affect its international standing.
However, this marks the fourth such statement since emergency martial law was declared, with Washington simply changing the name in an otherwise similar message: from Han to Choi, back to Han, and now to Lee.
Some diplomatic observers say the situation could undermine South Korea’s position in the ongoing South Korea-U.S. 2+2 customs negotiations, noting that the impeachment and resignation of Choi, who had led the talks, could cast doubt on South Korea’s reliability as a negotiating partner.
