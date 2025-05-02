Air Busan flight returns to Gimhae International Airport after bird strike
Published: 02 May. 2025, 15:46
An Air Busan flight carrying 176 passengers returned to Gimhae International Airport on Thursday evening after striking a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said Friday.
Flight BX761 departed Busan at 7:19 p.m., en route to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, when the bird strike occurred. The aircraft circled for about 50 minutes to burn off fuel before landing safely at around 8 p.m.
Air Busan dispatched a replacement aircraft, which departed again at approximately 10 p.m. The plane involved in the incident is undergoing a safety inspection.
