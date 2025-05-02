Albamon suffers data breach affecting more than 22,000 resume entries
Published: 02 May. 2025, 13:52
Albamon, Korea's major part-time job platform, said Friday that hackers breached its system and accessed personal information tied to more than 22,000 resume entries.
The company issued a notice on its website apologizing for the incident and acknowledging the data leak. It said it detected unusual system access on Wednesday and responded immediately. During its response, the company discovered unauthorized activity on its “Resume Preview” page.
Albamon said it blocked the account and IP address linked to the breach and is currently repelling similar attacks. Still, the company confirmed that some personal information was compromised.
In total, 22,473 resume entries were affected. The leaked data includes names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses, the company said.
Albamon reported the breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) and other relevant authorities and is conducting a joint investigation to determine the origin of the attack. It said it will issue an update once the investigation concludes.
“We are currently preparing compensation measures, and details on the payment schedule and application process will be provided soon via email and text message,” the company said.
The breach comes amid ongoing scrutiny over data security in Korea, following a separate leak at SK Telecom.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
