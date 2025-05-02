Wildfires cause $766 million in damages, gov’t pledges hefty recovery fund
Published: 02 May. 2025, 19:20
Wildfire damage across North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Ulsan has been confirmed at 1.081 trillion won ($765.9 million), with the government allocating 1.881 trillion won in funding, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH) said Friday.
The recent wildfires resulted in 27 deaths and 156 injuries, with 183 people affected in total. The fires also destroyed 256,989 acres of forest — the largest area lost since wildfire damage statistics began in 1987.
Damage to private property included 3,848 homes, 6,106 agricultural and fisheries facilities, 17,158 pieces of farming equipment and 8,448 acres of crops and forestry products. Public infrastructure damage spanned 769 cases, including national heritage sites, traditional temples and road systems.
In response, the government has launched a wildfire relief plan to provide stable housing for displaced residents and help affected communities quickly resume their livelihoods.
The recovery budget marks the largest-ever amount allocated for wildfire restoration in Korea — more than four times the 417 billion won allocated after the 2022 wildfires along the East Coast of North Gyeongsang and Gangwon.
The plan includes relief payments and funeral expenses for the families of those killed, as well as compensation for public officials and firefighting personnel who died in the line of duty, in accordance with relevant laws.
For homes completely destroyed by the fires, the government will provide a minimum of 100 million won per household, combining existing subsidies, additional support and private donations. Full costs for demolition and waste removal will be covered by the national budget.
Support for damaged crops and agricultural facilities will increase through updated unit rates and a higher support ratio.
Small business owners who suffered a total loss of their premises will receive 10 million won in aid — double the previous cap of 5 million won.
The government also plans to supply 1,000 small-scale, newly constructed rental housing units in affected areas to assist elderly or otherwise vulnerable residents unable to recover on their own.
In addition, eight cities and counties designated as special disaster zones will receive 12 added benefits, including deferrals for national tax payments, extensions for local tax deadlines and exemptions from National Pension contributions.
