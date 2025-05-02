America under Trump: The erosion of soft power

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“Soft power,” a concept championed by Harvard University professor Joseph Nye, refers to a country’s ability to influence others not through coercion but by attraction — by shaping preferences through appeal. Rather than relying on hard power such as military force, soft power draws others in through shared values, culture and ideals. For the past 80 years since World War II, The United States' global dominance has owed not only to its overwhelming military and economic strength, but also to its commitment to universal values like human rights and democracy, and to the allure of its popular culture. Soft power has played a major role in making the United States a country others admire and wish to emulate. Over the years, the United States has invested in this image through foreign aid and initiatives like the Fulbright Program, which welcomed international students and scholars.But since Donald Trump’s second term as president began, these efforts appear to be unraveling. The administration is moving to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which once played a key role in Korea’s modernization. It helped fund the establishment of KAIST and supported infrastructure projects like water systems, power plants and cement factories. In February, Elon Musk — head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — dismissed most of USAID’s staff, calling the agency a waste of money that promotes “leftist agendas.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed that sentiment, stating USAID often works against national interests and signaling plans for massive downsizing or outright dissolution. Meanwhile, the Fulbright Program has been suspended. The message is clear: if a program doesn’t produce immediate returns for the United States, it will be cut.Support is also drying up for U.S.’ research universities, long magnets for global talent and incubators of innovation. Funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) have led to institutional downsizing, signaling that these reductions may be permanent. This has already begun affecting Korean students and postdocs, whose opportunities to study and work in the United States are shrinking. As funding dwindles, researchers are increasingly seeking opportunities in Europe and Canada. After World War II, America’s recruitment of European scientists propelled it to the forefront of global science; now, the reverse is beginning to unfold. Even visa holders — foreign students and visiting scholars — have seen their documents abruptly invalidated, creating an atmosphere of anxiety. Under these conditions, America’s ability to attract top global talent is inevitably weakening.The Trump administration’s encroachment on U.S. universities doesn’t stop at budget cuts. It has threatened to reduce federal funding to schools that fail to curb antisemitic incidents or refuse to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Last week, in an unprecedented move, 269 university presidents, including from Harvard, issued a joint statement condemning the government’s interference as a threat to academic freedom. But the administration remains unmoved. The image of American universities as bastions of open, inclusive dialogue — spaces where free inquiry thrives regardless of race or identity — is steadily disintegrating.This erosion of soft power appears to reflect the Trump administration’s overriding emphasis on transactional, short-term gains. On the surface, it may seem fiscally prudent to eliminate foreign aid, scholarships, or basic research funding. But such programs are long-term investments in global goodwill and influence. Joseph Nye argued that the true power of soft power lies in credibility, which accrues over time. Trump's inconsistent rhetoric on tariffs and wavering commitment to alliance treaties have undermined that credibility, accelerating America’s soft power decline.Korea, too, has seen its soft power rise in recent years, thanks in part to the global popularity of K-pop and K-dramas. Rapid industrialization and democratization have added to the country’s appeal. In fact, one survey — IMF’s 2021 Global Soft Power Index — even ranked Korea first in the world. Yet this momentum is fragile. Without long-term trust, such gains cannot be sustained. Korean politicians are often quick to reverse course, but in international relations, flip-flopping carries particular consequences. It is the hope of this columnist that Korea’s leaders do not squander the soft power so painstakingly built by its citizens.