New administration should act swiftly to appoint special inspector

Two former presidents have found themselves entangled in legal troubles involving their families. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol endured the indignity of having his private residence searched by prosecutors on April 30. The raid was tied to allegations that Jeon Seong-bae, a shamanic figure known as “Geon Jin,” had been involved in influence peddling and illicit business dealings. In 2022, the Unification Church allegedly provided Jeon with a necklace worth tens of millions of won, intended as a gift for then-first lady Kim Keon Hee. Prosecutors are currently trying to determine whether the necklace ever reached her. Personally, I find it hard to believe that the former first lady would have accepted such an extravagant bribe, especially in a country governed by the rule of law. A delivery mishap seems far more plausible. Then again, even if it did reach her, I can’t say I’d be entirely shocked. A necklace or a luxury handbag — there’s not much difference.Just days earlier, on April 24, former President Moon Jae-in was indicted without detention on bribery charges. The case centers on his former son-in-law, who, in 2018, received more than 200 million won in salary and housing benefits after securing a job at T’way Air — a budget airline reportedly owned by former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-jik. Prosecutors contend the arrangement constituted a bribe. Moon’s office has strongly denied any involvement in the employment process. However, during his presidency, rumors were widespread that Lee enjoyed a particularly close relationship with then-first lady Kim Jung-sook. The final judgment will rest with the courts.These two cases are hardly anomalies. Other presidents have also been politically undone by family issues. In the final year of President Kim Young-sam’s term, his younger son — long favored — was imprisoned. President Kim Dae-jung endured the humiliation of all three of his sons being indicted and convicted. President Lee Myung-bak watched helplessly as his older brother was arrested at age 77. President Roh Moo-hyun took his own life after his wife, Kwon Yang-sook, came under prosecutorial scrutiny. President Park Geun-hye saw her administration collapse over the misconduct of her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, whom she treated like family.Each incoming president vows to be different, pledging to keep their inner circle in check. And yet so often, it ends in tragedy. Why? Because even the most powerful aides and insiders hesitate to interfere in matters involving the president’s family. This is not unique to presidents. Most people believe they understand their own family best. Criticism from others — even well-meaning — is difficult to accept. If a report critical of a family member does manage to reach the president, and it is met with irritation or denial, such reports quickly dry up. The president becomes increasingly insulated from the truth, often dismissing brewing scandals as political attacks or media distortions. By the time they grasp the reality, it is often too late.This is precisely why it is dangerous to leave family matters solely to a president’s personal judgment. Institutional safeguards are essential — and one already exists: the special inspector. This vice minister-level official is tasked with monitoring ethical violations by the president’s spouse, immediate family (within four degrees of kinship), and senior aides in the presidential office. And yet, the post has remained vacant for nine years, ever since Lee Seok-su stepped down in 2016. The position has not been abolished — the Special Inspector Act remains on the books. Nearly 1 billion won is allocated annually to fund the office, including rent. And yet the position remains unfilled. How is this even conceivable?President Moon ignored the role for his entire term. President Yoon, while running for office, vowed to restore it — only to go silent after inauguration. Had either appointed a special inspector, they might have avoided the family-related scandals that have since engulfed them. The trajectories of their presidencies could have looked very different. Of course, from a president’s perspective, a special inspector is an unwelcome presence. That’s precisely the point. It is that discomfort — a thorn in the side — that enables restraint and self-purification within the power structure.As a new president prepares to take office next month, there is an opportunity to learn from the failures of both Yoon and Moon. The incoming administration should make the appointment of a special inspector a matter of urgency. Should this new president also delay the appointment with excuses and pretexts, it will be difficult not to harbor serious concerns about what lies ahead for their administration.