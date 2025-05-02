As Choi Sang-mok returns as acting leader, tariff talks must stay on track

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to launch his presidential campaign, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok has once again assumed the role of acting head of state. It has been just 38 days since Choi last stepped down from that role, after Han returned to office on March 24 following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his impeachment. At the time, Choi offered a beaming smile and remarked, “Ah, finally,” a telling sign of how taxing the role had been. Now, the stakes are even higher. Having led negotiations on tariffs with the United States, Choi must now also oversee election management — an immense burden as the clock counts down to the June 3 presidential vote.Although U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay his 25 percent reciprocal tariff plan by three months, he declared at a ceremony marking his 100th day in office yesterday that his tariff policy “is working” — a boast that underscores how vital it is for Korea to secure a favorable deal. On April 24, in his capacity as deputy prime minister, Choi attended a “2+2” high-level economic dialogue in Washington, where the two sides agreed to reach a conclusion by July. However, recent remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have sparked controversy. Speaking the day before yesterday, Bessent said he believed “Korea wants the trade framework finalized before the election,” prompting speculation in Seoul.The Korean government quickly denied that any such discussion had taken place. Nonetheless, political observers have raised suspicions that former acting President Han may have sought to leverage the trade negotiations as a political asset for his presidential bid. That such doubts would arise is not surprising, given the unusual timing of Han’s candidacy announcement — just as he was expected to manage the integrity of the election process. As acting head of state during this politically charged period, Choi must now proceed with the tariff negotiations even more cautiously, ensuring that no perception of political interference gains traction.The urgency is growing on both sides. The U.S. economy contracted by 0.3 percent in real GDP during the first quarter — a likely blowback from its aggressive tariff policies. Washington may now push hard for an early resolution, pressuring Seoul in the process. Meanwhile, Korea saw its exports to the United States fall 6.8 percent last month, largely due to declining shipments of automobiles and industrial machinery. Seoul has no reason to be swept up in Washington’s haste, but it must nonetheless approach the negotiations with unwavering resolve to safeguard the national interest.Only about a month remains until the June 3 election. In that short window, Choi finds himself wearing three hats — as the nation’s top economic policymaker, acting prime minister and acting president. The weight on his shoulders is undeniably heavy.