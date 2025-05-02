Friday's fortune: A bright day for many, careful steps for a few
Published: 02 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 A day to forget time and age.
🔹 Confidence is good — but don’t overdo it.
🔹 You’re as young as you feel.
🔹 Host a team dinner to boost unity.
🔹 Don’t delay what needs to be done.
🔹 Be confident, but stay humble.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Every finger hurts when bitten — don’t play favorites.
🔹 Choose fruits and vegetables over meat.
🔹 Mornings are more favorable than afternoons.
🔹 The grass may seem greener on the other side.
🔹 Envy only weighs you down.
🔹 Blue tones will bring good energy.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Take a warm bath and relax.
🔹 Stay hydrated throughout the day.
🔹 You may enjoy a tasty treat today.
🔹 Expect results from your ongoing efforts.
🔹 Don’t skip social gatherings.
🔹 If you eat out, share the bill evenly.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A lighthearted, worry-free day awaits.
🔹 Family takes priority over all else.
🔹 A meaningful and fulfilling day is ahead.
🔹 Get away — travel if you can.
🔹 Create memories with loved ones.
🔹 Travel or reconnect with a close friend.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Do as your heart desires — no regrets.
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 Save and gather — it all counts.
🔹 Better to be the tail of a dragon than head of a rooster.
🔹 Unity leads to success.
🔹 Rally the team — success comes in numbers.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 This or that — it’s all the same today.
🔹 Life is more similar than different.
🔹 You may feel neutral about things.
🔹 Partial success may still feel satisfying.
🔹 A chance to give or receive help.
🔹 Meet a friend or enjoy a cultural outing.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Your own people are more reliable than strangers.
🔹 Look nearby for what you need.
🔹 Focus on your own tasks — don’t overextend.
🔹 Protect your share and know your value.
🔹 Join gatherings or dinners — don’t skip out.
🔹 You may offer or receive assistance.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Do good quietly — no need to boast.
🔹 Avoid bias or favoritism.
🔹 Look around — don’t focus on just one path.
🔹 Think logically, not emotionally.
🔹 Don’t compare — you’re on your own path.
🔹 Jealousy will only slow you down.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Life may be scented with happiness today.
🔹 Today is always the best day.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 You may feel deeply fulfilled.
🔹 You may meet a goal and feel rewarded.
🔹 Small joys will sparkle brightly.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Dark | 🧭 West
🔹 Love — both rough and sweet — still binds us.
🔹 A partner may offer more than your children.
🔹 Treat your loved one well while you can.
🔹 Married Roosters — today’s about connection.
🔹 Romance may color your world.
🔹 Recharge your love battery.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose light, fresh meals.
🔹 Expect a social call or new plans.
🔹 You may meet someone new.
🔹 Take a break — escape the everyday.
🔹 Visit somewhere unfamiliar and inspiring.
🔹 New information may come your way.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Aches and pains may flare — take care.
🔹 Silence is golden today.
🔹 Anger only hurts you — stay calm.
🔹 Win without fighting — choose grace.
🔹 Avoid direct conflict — go around it.
🔹 Speak gently — kind words matter.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
