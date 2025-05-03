Here are foreigner-friendly apps to make the most of May’s 'golden vacation'
Published: 03 May. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With the long-awaited four-day “golden vacation" period from May 3 to May 6 approaching, both locals and foreign nationals in Korea are gearing up for a well-deserved break from the daily grind.
While hailing a taxi, finding a good restaurant and ordering delivery food is intuitive for Korean speakers, it can be a hassle for people unfamiliar with the process and language.
For those planning to explore new places or simply looking to make the most of the holiday, The Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled a list of helpful apps that may help tackle some common hassles.
Catch Table Global
Anyone who has ever been disappointed to find a restaurant fully booked upon arrival will appreciate Catch Table Global. This app allows users to reserve seats in advance.
Restaurants that are notoriously difficult to book are often featured on this app, giving users a higher chance of securing a spot compared to walk-in diners. Many of the restaurants available on Catch Table Global accept reservations exclusively through the app.
Users can also browse restaurant reviews left by previous diners to help make informed decisions. The app also allows users to make reservations on their desired date or join a waitlist if it is already booked up. By enabling notifications, users can get a second chance should a spot open up.
Shuttle Delivery
For those looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of tourist attractions and enjoy a quiet meal at home, food delivery is often the perfect solution. While Korea is famous for its food delivery scene, there can be several obstacles, with most other delivery apps requiring a Korean phone number and a local personal identification number.
Created by expats Jason Boutte and Mark Boesch, Shuttle Delivery is designed to tackle such issues. The app offers detailed English descriptions and has more payment options without requiring an alien registration card.
Shuttle Delivery also allows expats to enjoy more varied food categories, by offering meal options including Halal, Turkish, European and vegan.
Shuttle Delivery provides customer service in English and supports various payment methods, including PayPal and cryptocurrency. Available in areas with concentrated foreign populations like Seoul, Osan, Pyeongtaek, Daegu and Busan, Shuttle Delivery connects users with unique restaurants in multicultural neighborhoods like Haebangchon and Itaewon, places not typically featured on other delivery platforms.
k.ride
For those who struggle to hail a taxi in Korea, k.ride may be a helpful ride-hailing service. Operated by Kakao Mobility, this app is designed for foreigners, offering features like live translation, multiple language support and interntional payment options, while other domestic apps like Kakao Taxi require a Korean phone number for certain features and lack payment options.
Travelers can easily set their destination, find an available taxi nearby and pay using a preregistered method, eliminating the risk of surge pricing. The app is available in four languages — English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese and Japanese — and features an automatic translation function in over 100 languages. This allows users to search for destinations in their native language and communicate with drivers spontaneously.
Signing up is easy, with options to register using a phone number, Google or Apple account, or email. The app is among those for transportation that support international payment methods.
T locker and Lugstay
Traveling with luggage can be a hassle, but these two apps can help make your journey much smoother.
T locker, operated by Seoul Metro, offers luggage storage services at over 330 locations across 269 subway stations, with a total of about 5,511 lockers. Users can check the availability of lockers in advance, book and pay through the app. Prices range from about 3,000 won ($2.09) to 12,000 won for four hours of use, depending on the size, with additional fees for extended time.
For those traveling outside Seoul or in areas without subway access, Lugstay is a great alternative.
This app helps users find nearby stores, cafes or shops that offer luggage storage services. Users can set their own drop-off time and the cost will depend on the duration and number of items.
The app also provides insurance coverage of up to 1 million won for any issues with belongings.
Interpark Global
Interpark Global is an all-in-one travel companion app that makes navigating Korea’s top attractions and transportation systems easier.
With real-time updates, the app provides users with accurate information on travel routes, reservations, pop-up stores and major tourist attractions. By leveraging big data and AI, it offers suggestions and custom itineraries tailored to individual preferences and current conditions, such as weather.
The app even helps users with ticket bookings for transportation, tourism programs and activities with a few taps. Making an account does not require users to verify their identity with a Korean registration number.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
