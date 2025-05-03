 NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July

Published: 03 May. 2025, 12:00
A poster promoting boy band NCT Dream's upcoming July concert series [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster promoting boy band NCT Dream's upcoming July concert series [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band NCT Dream will kick off their fourth tour with a three-day concert series in July, SM Entertainment announced Friday.
 
According to the agency, the band will perform their first three concerts, titled “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future,” on July 10, 11 and 12 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul.
 
In a press release, SM Entertainment said the new tour will be centered around “the concept of a time-traveling journey based on the reflections and dreams of the seven band members over the past nine years and the future they will continue to write.”
 
NCT Dream, the third subunit of boy band NCT, was formed in 2016 and started its activities with debut digital single “Chewing Gum.” The band consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
 

Related Article

 
SM Entertainment also said that the band is preparing to release a new studio album in July.  
 
The band's last album “Dreamscape,” which was released in November, focused on “feelings of excitement and freedom in an ideal world,” while the EP before, titled “Dream( )scape,” centered around the worries of youth.
 
Tickets for the band's upcoming concerts in Seoul will be sold through the online reservation site Melon Ticket, with fan club pre-sales opening at 8 p.m. on May 8 and general sales starting at 8 p.m. on May 9.
 
NCT Dream is also scheduled to hold two fan meetings, titled “Dream Quest,” at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from May 24 to 25.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Kore NCT Dream K-Pop SM Entertainment concert

More in K-pop

NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July

Maroon 5 and Lisa duel and dance in action-packed collab 'Priceless': Review

Astro to play Fukuoka concerts on June 28 and 29

KickFlip to release second EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' on May 26

Lisa, Rosé, Seventeen named to Gold House A100 list of impactful figures

Related Stories

'It's OK to have no goal': NCT Dream sips a cold cup of hope with 'Smoothie'

NCT Dream to bring world tour to Europe, N. America starting late August

NCT Dream to kick off third world tour in early May

Boy band NCT Dream release its first regular album 'Hot Sauce'

NCT Dream to return with 3rd full-length album in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)