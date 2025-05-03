NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July
Published: 03 May. 2025, 12:00
- MICHAEL LEE
Boy band NCT Dream will kick off their fourth tour with a three-day concert series in July, SM Entertainment announced Friday.
According to the agency, the band will perform their first three concerts, titled “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future,” on July 10, 11 and 12 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul.
In a press release, SM Entertainment said the new tour will be centered around “the concept of a time-traveling journey based on the reflections and dreams of the seven band members over the past nine years and the future they will continue to write.”
NCT Dream, the third subunit of boy band NCT, was formed in 2016 and started its activities with debut digital single “Chewing Gum.” The band consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
SM Entertainment also said that the band is preparing to release a new studio album in July.
The band's last album “Dreamscape,” which was released in November, focused on “feelings of excitement and freedom in an ideal world,” while the EP before, titled “Dream( )scape,” centered around the worries of youth.
Tickets for the band's upcoming concerts in Seoul will be sold through the online reservation site Melon Ticket, with fan club pre-sales opening at 8 p.m. on May 8 and general sales starting at 8 p.m. on May 9.
NCT Dream is also scheduled to hold two fan meetings, titled “Dream Quest,” at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from May 24 to 25.
