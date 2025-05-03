Baeksang awards set to bring out Korea's top stars
Published: 03 May. 2025, 13:55
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korea’s most-celebrated screen stars — including IU, Park Bo-gum and Lee Byung-hun — will vie for top spots in the upcoming 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, set to take place on Monday.
The annual awards ceremony will take place at Coex in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on cable channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4.
The Korea JoongAng Daily will cover the ceremony live starting at 5 p.m., Monday.
Launched in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the three most prestigious screen accolades in Korea, alongside the Daejong International Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. The Baeksang Arts Awards recognize excellence in film, broadcasting and theater in Korea.
The ceremony’s organizing committee renamed its previous television category to broadcasting starting this year to better embrace a larger range of platforms including websites and mobile streaming services, further expanding its scope beyond simple cable or terrestrial TV channels amid a rapidly changing media landscape.
Leading this year’s nominations is Netflix's original series, “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” which has been nominated for a whopping eight awards.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)