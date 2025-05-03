Hegseth orders crafting of 2025 defense strategy to prioritize allies' burden sharing, China deterrence

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the development of the Pentagon's 2025 National Defense Strategy (NDS) to prioritize raising “burden-sharing” with allies and deterring China's threats in the Indo-Pacific, a Pentagon official said Friday.Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary for public affairs, said that Hegseth directed Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby to begin the NDS development, amid speculation that President Donald Trump might seek a rise in South Korea's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).The Pentagon chief directed that a final NDS draft be provided to him no later than Aug. 31. The NDS is a strategic road map that provides a clear direction for the Pentagon to implement President Donald Trump's “America First and Peace Through Strength” agenda,” Parnell said.“Consistent with the president's intent, the NDS will prioritize defense of the U.S. homeland, including America's skies and borders, and deterring China in the Indo-Pacific,” the official said in a statement.“At the same time, the NDS will prioritize increasing burden-sharing with allies and partners around the world, in the process strengthening those relationships and setting conditions for lasting peace,” he added.Colby will lead the NDS development in coordination with the Joint Staff and other Pentagon components, according to Parnell.Observers said that the envisioned NDS might focus on countering evolving threats from China, and call for allies and partners to step up their defense contributions to address other security challenges, including those from North Korea and Iran.Colby has stressed the need for a USFK overhaul to make it “more relevant” to handling China-related contingencies rather than being held “hostage” to countering North Korean challenges.The strategy could add pressure on South Korea to jack up its financial contributions to station American troops on its soil, as Trump has claimed that the U.S. is not sufficiently reimbursed for America's security protection for the Asian ally.