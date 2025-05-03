 Korea, U.S. agree to further cooperate on shared security goals for Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. agree to further cooperate on shared security goals for Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific

Published: 03 May. 2025, 11:24
Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, left, meets U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after South Korea and the United States held key defense talks in Washington from May 1 to 2. [DEFENSE MINISTRY]

Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, left, meets U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after South Korea and the United States held key defense talks in Washington from May 1 to 2. [DEFENSE MINISTRY]

 
South Korea and the United States agreed to further cooperate to achieve shared security goals on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific during their key defense talks in Washington this week, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Saturday.
 
The Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) took place on Thursday and Friday. It was the first KIDD meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.
 
The meeting was led by Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, and key U.S. officials — John Noh, who performs the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Andrew Winternitz, who performs the duties of the deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.
 
The two sides assessed that the latest KIDD meeting laid a foundation for practical cooperation to further solidify the bilateral alliance, according to the ministry.
 
After the KIDD meeting, Cho had separate talks with U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby to discuss the results of the meeting and exchange views on ways to strengthen the alliance, the ministry said.
 
Seoul and Washington have held the KIDD meeting once or twice a year since it was launched in 2011 as a comprehensive senior-level defense meeting.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea Yonhap United States State Department

More in Diplomacy

Hegseth orders crafting of 2025 defense strategy to prioritize allies' burden sharing, China deterrence

Korea, U.S. agree to further cooperate on shared security goals for Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific

Seoul's presidential revolving door leaves Korean diplomats, foreign partners embarrassed and confused

Korean delegation visits Latin America to boost arms exports

Korea and Kazakhstan in talks over memorial for independence fighter

Related Stories

State Dept. report wags finger at Korea for corruption

South Korea's spy agency says North to send 10,000 soldiers to fight Ukraine by December

U.S. concerned over North’s nuclear activities in 2019: Report

U.S. calls on China to implement UNSC resolutions on North Korea

U.S. soldier detained in Russia for criminal misconduct after finishing duty in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)