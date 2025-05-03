 North Korea denounces U.S. missile defense drills in Alaska
North Korea denounces U.S. missile defense drills in Alaska

Published: 03 May. 2025, 13:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A North Korean Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile is seen taking off in this photo taken by the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency on July 12, 2023. [YONHAP]

North Korea on Saturday denounced a recent U.S. missile defense exercise in Alaska, characterizing the drill as a provocative move that reflects Washington's growing readiness for nuclear conflict with Pyongyang.
 
In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), an unnamed North Korean military official criticized the simulated interception of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Fort Greely, Alaska, calling it “an aggressive military action” aimed at the North.
 
“The fact that our strategic weapons were designated as targets shows that the United States has effectively embraced a policy of preemptive nuclear attack against our country,” the statement said, adding that “there would be no reason” for the North’s nuclear forces to target the U.S. mainland “if the United States has no intent to engage in nuclear war.”
 

The author also condemned recent U.S. moves in South Korea, including plans to permanently deploy advanced F-35A stealth fighter jets at Kunsan Air Base and consolidate F-16 fighter operations at Osan Air Base.  
 
Pyongyang described these proposals as efforts to upgrade Washington’s first-strike capabilities on the Korean Peninsula.
 
“These are not merely symbolic actions,” the author said, arguing that the United States is entering “the operational phase of a nuclear preemptive strike strategy.”
 
The Alaska drill, first reported by Newsweek, took place on April 29 and reportedly involved a command post exercise that involved a simulation of a North Korean missile launch. U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was present for the drill.
 
North Korea has issued increasingly forceful rhetoric in recent months as joint military activities between the United States and South Korea have expanded.  
 
Pyongyang claims such exercises are preparations for invasion, while Washington and Seoul describe them as defensive in nature.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
North Korea denounces U.S. missile defense drills in Alaska

