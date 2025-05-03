Acting president inspects public safety ahead of Children's Day holiday

Acting President Lee Ju-ho visited police and fire stations on Saturday to inspect public safety preparedness ahead of the Children's Day holiday next week.Lee encouraged police officers and firefighters during visits to the Hwayang police patrol unit in Seoul's Gwangjin Ward and the Gangdong fire station in eastern Seoul.The Hwayang unit oversees Seoul Children's Grand Park, which is expected to draw many family visitors for May 5 Children's Day and the extended holiday through Tuesday.Lee instructed the police officers to pay special attention to crowd safety measures.At the fire station, he inspected fire prevention and accident response measures following the Gangdong sinkhole accident in March that swallowed a motorcycle rider."In the event that a sinkhole does appear, it will first be reported to the firefighting agency, so (they can) promptly take control of traffic and undertake responsive measures together with police, the local government and other related agencies to ensure no casualties," Lee was quoted as saying.Yonhap