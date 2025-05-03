 Acting president inspects public safety ahead of Children's Day holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Acting president inspects public safety ahead of Children's Day holiday

Published: 03 May. 2025, 15:07
Acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho shakes hands with a police officer during a visit to the Hwayang police patrol unit in Gwangjin District, western Seoul, on May 3. [EDUCATION MINISTRY]

Acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho shakes hands with a police officer during a visit to the Hwayang police patrol unit in Gwangjin District, western Seoul, on May 3. [EDUCATION MINISTRY]

 
Acting President Lee Ju-ho visited police and fire stations on Saturday to inspect public safety preparedness ahead of the Children's Day holiday next week.
 
Lee encouraged police officers and firefighters during visits to the Hwayang police patrol unit in Seoul's Gwangjin Ward and the Gangdong fire station in eastern Seoul.
 
The Hwayang unit oversees Seoul Children's Grand Park, which is expected to draw many family visitors for May 5 Children's Day and the extended holiday through Tuesday.
 
Lee instructed the police officers to pay special attention to crowd safety measures.
 
At the fire station, he inspected fire prevention and accident response measures following the Gangdong sinkhole accident in March that swallowed a motorcycle rider.
 
"In the event that a sinkhole does appear, it will first be reported to the firefighting agency, so (they can) promptly take control of traffic and undertake responsive measures together with police, the local government and other related agencies to ensure no casualties," Lee was quoted as saying.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Lee Ju-ho acting president police Children's Day firefighters

More in Social Affairs

Acting president inspects public safety ahead of Children's Day holiday

Big East Sea swell injures five Dokdo-Ulleung ferry passengers

Outrage follows parole of e-commerce CEO behind $71.5 million in damages

Wildfires cause $766 million in damages, gov’t pledges hefty recovery fund

In Korea’s online counterfeit scene, Chanel bags the top spot

Related Stories

Joint inspection

Ateez's Hongjoong, actor Ahn Hyo-seop join celebrity donors on Children's Day

Playtime

Taking a dip

Acting president pledges response to trade tensions as 'final duty'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)