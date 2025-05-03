Big East Sea swell injures five Dokdo-Ulleung ferry passengers
Published: 03 May. 2025, 12:18
Five people suffered minor injuries after their ship from Dokdo to Ulleung Island encountered rough sea conditions on Friday evening, according to local reports.
The 364-ton ferry, which was carrying 449 passengers at the time, was struck by a swell approximately 57 kilometers (35 miles) from its destination at 6:30 p.m.
Local media reported that the wave broke several windows aboard the ship inflicting superficial wounds to at least three people.
A total of five people were taken to the Ulleung County Public Health Center to receive treatment after the ship docked.
Ulleung Island is the closest inhabited landmass to Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets administered by Korea in the East Sea.
Although Dokdo is host to only a small police outpost and a single resident, it is a subject of national pride in Korea due to Japan’s claim to the islets.
Ulleung serves as the main point of departure for travelers wishing to visit Dokdo.
