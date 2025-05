Big East Sea swell injures five Dokdo-Ulleung ferry passengers

Five people suffered minor injuries after their ship from Dokdo to Ulleung Island encountered rough sea conditions on Friday evening, according to local reports.The 364-ton ferry, which was carrying 449 passengers at the time, was struck by a swell approximately 57 kilometers (35 miles) from its destination at 6:30 p.m.Local media reported that the wave broke several windows aboard the ship inflicting superficial wounds to at least three people.A total of five people were taken to the Ulleung County Public Health Center to receive treatment after the ship docked.Ulleung Island is the closest inhabited landmass to Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets administered by Korea in the East Sea.Although Dokdo is host to only a small police outpost and a single resident, it is a subject of national pride in Korea due to Japan’s claim to the islets.Ulleung serves as the main point of departure for travelers wishing to visit Dokdo.BY MICHAEL LEE [ [email protected]