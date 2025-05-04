 Nearly 20 million SKT subscribers sign up for USIM Protection Service after data breach
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Nearly 20 million SKT subscribers sign up for USIM Protection Service after data breach

Published: 04 May. 2025, 14:57
Travelers line up to change their SIM cards at the SK Telecom roaming center in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 4. [YONHAP]

Travelers line up to change their SIM cards at the SK Telecom roaming center in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 4. [YONHAP]

 
SK Telecom (SKT) said Sunday that nearly 20 million subscribers have signed up for its USIM Protection Service following a large-scale data breach.
 
A total of 19.9 million people had registered for the service as of Sunday morning, while 956,000 have already replaced their SIM cards, SKT said in a daily briefing.
 

Related Article

An additional 7.6 million subscribers have booked USIM replacements online.
 
SK Telecom explained that the USIM Protection Service provides the same level of defense against illegal financial activities as physically replacing the card.
 
The company detected a cyberattack on April 18 that showed signs of a large-scale leak of customer SIM data.
 
In response, it offered free SIM replacements to all 25 million subscribers, including 2 million budget plan customers, to prevent potential damage.
 
The telecom provider also urged users to register for its USIM Protection Service.
 
In a further step to enhance security, SK Telecom will temporarily suspend new subscriber sign-ups at its 2,600 retail stores nationwide starting Monday. This move comes at the request of the Korean government to prioritize customer protection and SIM replacements.
 
Additionally, the company has implemented an automatic enrollment system for digitally vulnerable individuals into the USIM Protection Service.
 
To assist international travelers, SK Telecom has set up temporary booths at Incheon International Airport for on-site SIM replacements.
 
Those using international roaming services are not eligible for the SIM Protection Service and are advised to replace their cards to safeguard their data while they travel.

Yonhap
tags SK Telecom USIM Incheon International Airport

More in Industry

Nearly 20 million SKT subscribers sign up for USIM Protection Service after data breach

SKT pledges to take responsibility for travelers unable to switch SIMs

Here are foreigner-friendly apps to make the most of May’s 'golden vacation'

Huons profit jumps 26 percent in first quarter

Korean factory activity suffers worst slump in two and a half years on U.S. tariffs

Related Stories

Gov't orders SKT to notify individual users whose data may have been breached

Man who lost $34,700 fell victim to smishing, not SKT data breach, investigators say

More than 200,000 SKT users replace USIM chips on first day of hacking-prompted replacement service

SK Telecom loses more than 34,000 customers to rival carriers after hacking incident

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)