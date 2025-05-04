 NCT's Chenle to release Chinese-language album 'Lucid' on Monday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT's Chenle to release Chinese-language album 'Lucid' on Monday

Published: 04 May. 2025, 16:54
Chenle of NCT Dream [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Chenle of NCT Dream [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
NCT’s Chenle is set to unveil a special Chinese-language album in collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) on Monday, Chenle’s agency SM Entertainment announced Sunday.
 
Titled “Lucid,” the album marks a joint project between SM Entertainment and TME, and will be released at 12:22 p.m. Monday through Chinese platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and Bodian Music. A physical album will also be available locally in China.
 

Related Article

 
“Lucid” features three Mandarin-language tracks, including the title song of the same name. The track reflects on the brilliance that follows loneliness, with sweeping strings and Chenle’s soaring vocals building to an emotional climax.
 
The album also includes a remake of “Tear Bridge” (2003), originally released as part of the soundtrack for the 2003 Taiwanese drama “Someday or One Day.”  
 
Another track, “Cosmic Joke,” featuring Chinese artist Zhu Bichang, reflects on the emotional clash between idealism and a harsh reality. The two artists reunite for this track after first appearing together years ago on Chinese television, bringing an added sentimental quality to the collaboration.
 
Cover image for Chenle's ″Lucid,″ a Chinese-language special album in collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Cover image for Chenle's ″Lucid,″ a Chinese-language special album in collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The music video for “Lucid” will also premiere on Monday at 12:22 p.m. on NCT and NCT Dream’s official YouTube channels.
 
Chenle debuted as a member of NCT Dream, a subunit of NCT, in August 2016, with the single “Chewing Gum,” which was released in both Korean and Chinese. The other subunits are NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.
 
NCT Dream has seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea NCT Dream Chenle China

More in K-pop

NCT's Chenle to release Chinese-language album 'Lucid' on Monday

NCT Dream to hold three concerts in Seoul in July

Maroon 5 and Lisa duel and dance in action-packed collab 'Priceless': Review

Astro to play Fukuoka concerts on June 28 and 29

KickFlip to release second EP 'Kick Out, Flip Now!' on May 26

Related Stories

NCT Dream to release special winter mini album titled 'Candy' at 6 p.m.

NCT Dream announces make-up concert for last month's cancellation

NCT Dream's 'Glitch Mode' surpasses 2 million preorders

NCT Dream shows opposites attract in latest album 'ISTJ'

NCT Dream adds November Seoul concerts to ongoing world tour schedule
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)