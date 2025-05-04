NCT's Chenle to release Chinese-language album 'Lucid' on Monday
Published: 04 May. 2025, 16:54
- LIM JEONG-WON
NCT’s Chenle is set to unveil a special Chinese-language album in collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) on Monday, Chenle’s agency SM Entertainment announced Sunday.
Titled “Lucid,” the album marks a joint project between SM Entertainment and TME, and will be released at 12:22 p.m. Monday through Chinese platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and Bodian Music. A physical album will also be available locally in China.
“Lucid” features three Mandarin-language tracks, including the title song of the same name. The track reflects on the brilliance that follows loneliness, with sweeping strings and Chenle’s soaring vocals building to an emotional climax.
The album also includes a remake of “Tear Bridge” (2003), originally released as part of the soundtrack for the 2003 Taiwanese drama “Someday or One Day.”
Another track, “Cosmic Joke,” featuring Chinese artist Zhu Bichang, reflects on the emotional clash between idealism and a harsh reality. The two artists reunite for this track after first appearing together years ago on Chinese television, bringing an added sentimental quality to the collaboration.
The music video for “Lucid” will also premiere on Monday at 12:22 p.m. on NCT and NCT Dream’s official YouTube channels.
Chenle debuted as a member of NCT Dream, a subunit of NCT, in August 2016, with the single “Chewing Gum,” which was released in both Korean and Chinese. The other subunits are NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.
NCT Dream has seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
