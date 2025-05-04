'Heart Signal' star Seo Eun-woo calls out man for fathering child in pregnancy reveal post
Published: 04 May. 2025, 13:53
Seo Eun-woo, 32, a former cast member of the reality dating show "Heart Signal" (2017-23) season three, drew public attention after revealing her pregnancy in a social media post directed at a man she claims is the father.
In an Instagram post published Friday, Seo, also known as Seo Min-jae, uploaded an ultrasound image alongside a series of photos with a man she identified by name and alma mater, believed to be the child’s father.
“Congratulations on becoming a dad,” she wrote, adding that the man was born in 1997, despite speculation about his age. She also thanked her followers for their messages of support.
After the post, netizens speculated over her decision to reveal the man’s identity, considering that the man was a noncelebrity. He had also deactivated his Instagram account.
On Saturday, Seo posted screenshots of messages exchanged with the man. In them, she pleaded, “Please contact me — how can you just keep avoiding me?” and “How could you irresponsibly get me pregnant and then abandon me?”
“This all happened so suddenly that I couldn’t respond right away,” the man replied in the text messages. “I have a bad headache — I'll call you tomorrow and we can talk.”
Seo followed up with more unanswered messages: “Please just respond,” “How long are you going to keep avoiding me?,” “Help me,” “I’ll come to your place, just come out for a second,” and “Please pick up.”
Seo became widely known during her appearance on “Heart Signal ” in 2020, where her job as a university-recruited technician at Hyundai Motor drew attention.
In August 2022, she confessed via Instagram to using illegal drugs with singer Nam Tae-hyun. A report from netizens led to a police investigation, and both Seo and Nam were indicted without detention in August 2023 on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. Seo received a suspended sentence of 10 months in prison with two years of probation in January last year.
Later that year, she also announced that she had been admitted to a combined master’s and doctoral program at Sogang University’s Graduate School of Theology.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
