'Our Blues' actor Jeong Eun-hye ties the knot
Published: 04 May. 2025, 15:01 Updated: 04 May. 2025, 15:14
Actor, writer and artist Jeong Eun-hye, known for her role in the 2022 tvN drama “Our Blues,” has tied the knot. Jeong, who has Down syndrome, rose to fame through her moving portrayal as Han Ji-min’s twin sister in the hit drama series. She and Han have maintained a close friendship since filming concluded.
Jeong married her boyfriend, Cho Young-nam, in a private ceremony held in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Saturday. The couple met while working at a public job site for people with developmental disabilities and dated for over a year before deciding to marry.
Actor Moon Ji-in, who attended the ceremony, shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. The ceremony was officiated by Moon’s husband, comedian Kim Ki-ri. Fellow “Our Blues” cast members Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin and Lee Jung-eun were also reportedly in attendance.
Jeong has documented parts of her wedding journey, including family introductions and preparations, through her YouTube channel, earning warm support from fans.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
