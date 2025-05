'Our Blues' actor Jeong Eun-hye ties the knot

Actor, writer and artist Jeong Eun-hye, known for her role in the 2022 tvN drama “Our Blues,” has tied the knot. Jeong, who has Down syndrome, rose to fame through her moving portrayal as Han Ji-min’s twin sister in the hit drama series. She and Han have maintained a close friendship since filming concluded.Jeong married her boyfriend, Cho Young-nam, in a private ceremony held in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi, on Saturday. The couple met while working at a public job site for people with developmental disabilities and dated for over a year before deciding to marry.Actor Moon Ji-in, who attended the ceremony, shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. The ceremony was officiated by Moon’s husband, comedian Kim Ki-ri. Fellow “Our Blues” cast members Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin and Lee Jung-eun were also reportedly in attendance.Jeong has documented parts of her wedding journey, including family introductions and preparations, through her YouTube channel, earning warm support from fans.BY JANG GU-SEUL [ [email protected]