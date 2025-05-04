North's Kim Jong-un calls for modernized tanks in factory inspection
Published: 04 May. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 04 May. 2025, 16:51
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a tank factory and emphasized the modernization of the army through the development of new tanks and armored vehicles, according to state-run media on Sunday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim had provided “on-site guidance” at an unnamed "important tank factory," where he personally reviewed the plant's production status and development of core technologies. The report did not specify the name or location of the factory, nor the date of the visit.
In photos released by KCNA, Kim was seen wearing a black leather jacket and kneeling on top of a tank, actively examining its interior while giving instructions to factory personnel.
“Replacing outdated equipment with state-of-the-art tanks and armored vehicles is the key to military buildup and modernization,” Kim said, stressing the need for “a shift in thinking” starting from the design phase of tanks.
“Modernizing munitions factories and related enterprises to enable the mass production of cutting-edge tanks and self-propelled artillery is a crucial task in realizing the Party Central's grand vision and strategic intentions for a second armored force revolution,” Kim further added.
The move appears to reflect an effort by Pyongyang to upgrade its conventional military capabilities — which are generally considered inferior to South Korea’s — while also bolstering strategic weapons development with support from Russia.
Kim expressed satisfaction with the tank’s firepower systems, crew comfort features, and high-output engine reliability, saying a “solid foundation for serial production had been established.”
He also praised the “progress in active protection systems and electronic warfare equipment,” acknowledging the “contributions of the factory’s engineers” and giving his full backing to its modernization plans.
According to Rep. Yu Yong-weon, a military affairs journalist-turned-lawmaker of the People Power Party, the factory is likely located in Kusong, North Pyongan Province.
He noted that the tank spotted during the inspection resembles one unveiled at a North Korean military equipment exhibition in November last year. The tank reportedly features an active protection system that automatically intercepts incoming anti-tank weapons.
Senior officials who accompanied Kim on the visit included Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the Central Committee, Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, and Kim Yong-hwan, director of the Academy of National Defense Science.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)