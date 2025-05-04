DP expected to discuss impeaching top court's chief justice over Lee Jae-myung ruling

The Democratic Party (DP) was set to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday during which it was expected to discuss measures to the Supreme Court's decision to remand an election law violation case involving its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.During an emergency general meeting of its lawmakers later in the day, the DP is likely to discuss whether to push for the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, who handed down the ruling last week.The Supreme Court ruled that Lee should be retried on allegations of making false statements during the 2022 presidential campaign and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, reviving the possibility that Lee could receive a sentence barring him from running in the June 3 presidential election.The DP has strongly condemned the court's unusually swift ruling on the high-profile case, calling it a "judicial coup."Lee is currently the leading contender in the upcoming election, holding a significant lead in recent opinion polls.Yonhap