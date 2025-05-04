PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo vows to 'punish' DP in first official day of campaign
Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:04 Updated: 04 May. 2025, 19:05
Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate of the People Power Party (PPP), said on Sunday that the Democratic Party (DP) "is trying to drag this democratic and great country into becoming worse than the countries under Hitler, Kim Jong-un, Stalin or Xi Jinping” and said he would "punish them without fail.”
Kim began his official campaign schedule that morning by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, along with the PPP leadership.
After paying respects at the graves of former presidents Syngman Rhee, Park Chung Hee, Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung, he wrote in the visitor’s log, “I will further develop Korea into a greater nation.”
Immediately after the cemetery visit, Kim harshly criticized the DP and likened its candidate Lee Jae-myung to a dictator.
Regarding the DP’s consideration of impeaching Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, Kim Moon-soo said, “They’ve taken over the legislature, impeached the president and now 31 serial impeachments aren’t enough, so they’re going after the Chief Justice?”
“This is worse than Hitler — even Kim Jong-un wouldn’t do such a thing,” he said.
In response to Lee’s comment the previous day that Kim Moon-soo’s selection as the PPP’s candidate seemed “completely contrary to restoring constitutional order,” Kim said, “I’m someone who has always tried to live correctly, knowing what the Constitution is and what is the correct path.”
“For a person who is truly unspeakable to say such a thing about me — it’s the epitome of shamelessness and audacity,” said Kim.
“Our party is in a very difficult situation,” Kim said at a campaign committee kickoff meeting later that day. “A complex and rough road lies ahead. But if we join hands with the people, there’s nothing we can’t do. Korea is a country where anything is possible — a nation that can do well.”
“Politics itself is in crisis, but I’ll see this crisis as another opportunity to leap forward,” Kim went on. “We’ll write the most dynamic, creative and greatest democratic history in the world.”
For his first campaign stop as the PPP candidate, Kim chose Jangja Village, a Hansen’s disease settlement in Sinbuk-myeon in Pocheon, Gyeonggi — a place he had visited frequently while serving as the fifth and sixth elected governor of Gyeonggi.
Wearing a teal jumper and slacks, Kim greeted elderly residents at the village's senior center, asking, “Have you all been well?”
“Candidate Kim once said that if he ever became president, he would come here first,” said Choi Jong-guk, head of Jangja Village. “I’m very thankful that he kept that promise now that he’s a candidate.”
When Lee Gil-yong, president of the National Hansen's Association, said, “I’m worried you might concede in a unification candidacy deal. Please, promise you won’t,” Kim and the attendees all burst into laughter.
After looking around at the roughly 40 attendees, Kim appeared overwhelmed with emotion and paused for about five seconds before speaking again.
As applause erupted, Kim said, “You all look radiant today.” He recalled, “When I first came to this village, you were burning trash to dye fabrics, being arrested during crackdowns, adding to your criminal records — even in that desperate struggle, you never gave up.” The candidate then commend the villagers as “patriots.”
When a resident read a letter saying, “Back then, when I was hiding in the mountains from people who mocked us as lepers, you reached out and hugged me,” Kim closed his eyes and appeared to compose himself.
Asked why he chose Jangja Village as his first destination, Kim said, “This place symbolically represents the direction our public administration should take.” He added, “The role of the administration is not to excessively crack down and create criminals, but to seek out those in the greatest need and care for them warmly.”
Regarding potential unification with independent candidate Han Duck-soo, Kim said, “It’s better to have as broad participation as possible.”
This was interpreted as suggesting a “big tent” approach rather than a one-on-one candidate unification.
On the timing, Kim said, “There are various interpretations,” but added, “many say it shouldn’t be too late, and I’ll try to take that into account.”
Later that afternoon, Kim visited Uijeongbu Jeil Market in Gyeonggi, where he spent about 20 minutes walking through the market and greeting merchants.
As vendors shouted “Go, Kim Moon-soo!” and “President Kim Moon-soo,” Kim responded by drawing a heart above his head with his hands and said, “I’ll do my best.”
BY SUNG JI-WON
