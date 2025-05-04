 PPP presidential candidate pays respects to late presidents
PPP presidential candidate pays respects to late presidents

Published: 04 May. 2025, 14:57
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo offers incense at the Memorial Tower at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on the morning of May 4. [NEWS1]

People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo visited a Seoul National Cemetery on Sunday and paid his respects to former presidents, a day after he won the party's presidential nomination for the June 3 vote.
 
Kim, who served as labor minister under ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, paid tribute at the cemetery, as he is expected to face an uphill battle against Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.
 

Speaking to reporters at the cemetery, he criticized the DP's push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.
 
"They've taken control of the parliament and repeatedly impeached the president, pushing through 31 impeachment motions, and now they're trying to impeach the chief justice too," Kim said.
 
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the DP candidate Lee should be retried on allegations of making false statements during the 2022 presidential campaign and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court.

Yonhap
