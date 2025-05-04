PPP to set up intraparty organization for potential campaign merger with Han Duck-soo

The People Power Party (PPP) said Sunday that it plans to set up an intraparty organization to potentially merge presidential campaigns with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, with the presidential election just a month away.PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-wook told reporters that the conservative party would soon begin talks with Han, who declared his bid for president last Friday.On Saturday, the PPP nominated former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo as its presidential candidate, positioning him for an uphill battle with Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, who has kept a wide lead in opinion polls.Han, a seasoned technocrat, has been a favorite among conservatives to challenge the DP's Lee.Shin told reporters that the party would swiftly start talks with Han on whether to merge campaigns for the presidential vote, but no date has yet been set.The PPP has been considering various deadlines by which the merger must be finalized in order to maximize its chances in the June 3 election.To start with, May 7 is the deadline by which the National Election Commission must order printed materials for the race. May 11 is the deadline for candidate registration with the commission, while May 25 is the date that ballot printing begins.Yonhap