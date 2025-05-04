 'What did I do so wrong?' asks DP's Lee in appeal for support in North Gyeongsang
'What did I do so wrong?' asks DP's Lee in appeal for support in North Gyeongsang

Published: 04 May. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 04 May. 2025, 17:23
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung waves to supporters outside Yeongju Civic Stadium, where the Seonbi Culture Festival was held, in North Gyeongsang on May 4. [NEWS1]

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung appealed for support during a visit to Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Sunday, asking, “What did I do so wrong?”
 
Speaking near Yeongju Civic Stadium, where the Seonbi Culture Festival was being held, Lee met with citizens and said, “North Gyeongsang is my hometown, but sometimes when I visit, there are people who glare at me.”
 

“That’s understandable,” said Lee. “I’m sure they dislike me. But why would they?”
 
“I’ve been subjected to all kinds of slander, but if there had really been anything, could I have made it this far?” Lee asked. “They’ve investigated [me] more thoroughly than dust. Even so, many people still feel hostility toward me.”
 
“Did I do anything to become enemies with those people?” he said. “It’s because the information has been distorted. Information is important. Fake information and fake news must be eradicated, and real information and truth must be circulated.”
 
“Don’t assume others naturally know the truth — spread and preach the truth,” Lee said. “Please leave comments and subscribe.”
 
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds up a traditional Korean hat at Yeongju Civic Stadium, where the Seonbi Culture Festival was held, in North Gyeongsang on May 4. [NEWS1]

Targeting the conservative People Power Party (PPP), which has strong support in the North Gyeongsang region, he stated, “Regions where one party dominates for long periods see less economic revitalization.”
 
Lee also encouraged voter turnout, comparing the ballot to a bullet.
 
“We must take action,” Lee said. “As they say, a conscience that doesn’t act is on the side of evil.”
 
At the event, Lee declined a gift offered by a supporter, explaining, “They might accuse me of violating the Political Funds Act just because I accepted something for free,” and added, “This is a world where they create charges against us even when there’s nothing.”
 
Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn a lower court acquittal and send his election law violation case back for retrial with a guilty implication, Lee sent a message to his supporters titled “to those worried about Lee Jae-myung.”
 
“It is not politics or the judiciary that determines the people’s lives,” Lee said in the message. “In the end, the people determine that. I will move forward with confidence, believing only in the people.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
