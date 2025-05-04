Celebrating Buddha's Birthday in Korea: How did the tradition start?
Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:14
- LEE SOO-JUNG
[Explainer]
Tens of thousands of spectators could not take their eyes nor cameras off the glowing, multicolored lanterns that lit up downtown Seoul during a Buddhist parade held on the last Saturday of April.
The Lotus Lantern Festival celebrated Buddha's upcoming birthday and took place in Jongno District in central Seoul. While Buddhism is known for encouraging calmness and meditation, the scene in downtown Seoul was rather dynamic and spirited.
Buddhists and monks, who carried lanterns, danced to the music and waved their hands to the spectators on the sidewalk. Whenever giant lanterns — some taller than three meters (9.8 feet) — appeared, loud cheers and applause, as well as expressions of astonishment, filled the atmosphere. Sounds of pure and clear wooden percussion echoed through the streets with contemporary and upbeat music.
Buddha’s Birthday falls on April 8 under the lunar calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Buddha’s Birthday falls on May 5 this year — which overlaps with Children's Day. This triggered the government to declare a temporary holiday on May 6.
In Korea, despite the country not having a state religion, Buddha’s Birthday is observed as a public holiday.
Why is it a public holiday?
In 1963, the Jogye Order — Korea's largest Buddhist sect — requested that the government set Buddha’s Birthday as a public holiday. However, the government at the time rejected the petition, saying it “cannot designate a celebratory day for a specific religion as a public holiday in a country with religious freedom.” The government also added that the case of Christmas was a “universal” practice.
What triggered a shift in the government's attitude was an attorney named Yong Tae-young.
Yong’s actions reportedly stirred up public sentiment and drew motivation to set Buddha’s Birthday as a public holiday.
Buddhists across the nation crowded the Seoul High Court in October 1973 to demand that the government acknowledge Buddha’s Birthday as a public holiday. Police also reportedly blocked Buddhists on the Gyeongbu Expressway from entering the capital when the proceedings were underway.
Although the Seoul High Court dismissed the attorney's complaint, Yong appealed the case at the Supreme Court. In January 1975, even before the Supreme Court’s verdict, the government legislated Buddha’s Birthday as a public holiday through a presidential decree.
How has the tradition evolved?
The mass festivities originated during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), according to the host of the lantern festival. The tradition was believed to have continued during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) when Buddhism was the sole state religion.
Although the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) did not officially acknowledge Buddhism, the religion survived in the form of folk traditions. The modern version of Buddha's Birthday — where lantern holders march in downtown Seoul — began in 1955 near Jogye Temple in central Seoul.
About four decades later, the event expanded and was revamped into various multifaceted experiences, including recreational activities where people could participate in traditional games and music performances featuring rock music.
The continuing development of the festivities is linked to Buddhist philosophy, according to experts.
Ko Young-seop, a professor of Dongguk University's College of Buddhist Studies, said that Buddhism, which is inherently open-minded and dynamic, accepts new forms of activities in its religious ceremonies.
"Buddha's teaching embraces all kinds of things, like a melting pot, and transcends boundaries [...] with a belief that everything changes and nothing is fixed," said Prof. Ko.
While the activities and experiences offered on Buddha’s birthday have become diversified, the concept of giving seemingly remains timeless.
"Serving bibimbap is an action of sharing with those who visit Buddhist temples on Buddha's Birthday," Kim Chu-yeon, a spokesperson from the Jogye Order, said.
One of the main rituals to celebrate the arrival of Buddha always takes place at 10 a.m. on the exact day of Buddha’s Birthday in temples across the country. The ceremony aims to raise awareness of Buddha’s teachings and lets people reflect upon themselves. Presidents and politicians across the aisle are known to attend the occasion.
How do Koreans celebrate Buddha's Birthday?
The festivities related to Buddha's Birthday are not limited simply to Buddhists, which are estimated to make up 17 percent of the Korean population, according to a series of surveys last year by Hankook Research. The pollster said 20 percent of Koreans are Christians.
Military soldiers in their uniforms carried bell-shaped and circular lanterns during the parade, while college students marched with lanterns in the shapes of their universities’ emblems. Hundreds of young couples were spotted among the audience.
Yu In-jae, 31, a graduate student majoring in Buddhism at Dongguk University who previously worked at Seonun Temple in North Jeolla, said Buddhism is gaining traction among young people who view it as an escape from Korea's competitive reality rather than as a religion.
Yu also noted that the youth appeared to accept the religion as a lifestyle and an emotionally healing experience where people can reduce their anxiety from everyday life.
Even Christians were present at the Buddhist celebration.
A churchgoer and mother of a seven-year-old child said her family came to see the lantern festival after seeing another one in Suwon, Gyeonggi, last year.
She noted that her family did not expect this level of popularity and scale at Saturday’s event, which was “grander and larger” than the one they had attended previously.
“Despite being a Christian, it is good to see such an energetic scene where a massive number of people join their hands to celebrate the occasion,” the mother said.
A 32-year-old German scientist, who came across the lantern festival during her visit to Seoul for work, said she enjoyed the parade.
“It is totally different from what I know from my home,” she said.
