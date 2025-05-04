Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend
Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:06
Children enjoy the rides at E-World theme park in Dalseo, Daegu, on May 4, a day before Children's Day. Korea's Children's Day, established in May 1923 to honor the dignity of children and promote their happiness, marks its 102nd anniversary this year. It is a national holiday, and when it falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Buddha’s Birthday, a substitute holiday is observed. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
