 Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend

Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:06
 
 
 
Children enjoy the rides at E-World theme park in Dalseo, Daegu, on May 4, a day before Children's Day. Korea's Children's Day, established in May 1923 to honor the dignity of children and promote their happiness, marks its 102nd anniversary this year. It is a national holiday, and when it falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Buddha’s Birthday, a substitute holiday is observed. [NEWS1] 
tags Children's Day

More in Social Affairs

Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission

Celebrating Buddha's Birthday in Korea: How did the tradition start?

Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend

Safety concerns rise as fixies gain popularity among Korean teenagers

Foreigner arrested at Incheon Airport after stealing acquaintence's bag of cash

Related Stories

Children's Folk Museum opens new hall in time for May 5

Ateez's Hongjoong, actor Ahn Hyo-seop join celebrity donors on Children's Day

Making children safe and happy for the future

Taking a dip

Life's a beach
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)