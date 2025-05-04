Foreigner arrested at Incheon Airport after stealing acquaintence's bag of cash
Published: 04 May. 2025, 16:40 Updated: 04 May. 2025, 18:01
A Chinese man who attempted to flee overseas after stealing a bag of cash from an acquaintance at a hotel in Incheon was apprehended at Incheon International Airport.
The Incheon Michuhol Police Precinct announced Sunday that it had apprehended a man in his 30s, a Chinese national, on suspicion of theft.
The man is suspected of stealing a cash bag belonging to a Chinese woman in her 40s from the lobby of a hotel in Michuhol District, Incheon, at around 6:20 p.m. on Friday before fleeing the scene.
The stolen bag reportedly contained 10 cashier’s checks worth 10 million won ($7,180) each and 900,000 Hong Kong dollars — amounting to approximately 260 million won in total cash.
Police investigations revealed that the man, who was acquainted with the woman, had known she operated a business and often carried large amounts of cash, prompting him to commit the theft.
Following the man’s escape from the hotel, police tracked his movements and apprehended him early on Saturday at Incheon International Airport.
Authorities plan to request a warrant for the man’s formal arrest after further investigation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
