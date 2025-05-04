From parks to parades, Children's Day has something for all families in Seoul
Published: 04 May. 2025, 16:32
Seoul is rolling out a wide range of family-friendly events across the city to celebrate Children’s Day as well as Buddha’s Birthday on Monday, including circus performances, cultural festivals, hands-on workshops and free concerts, with activities spread across major parks, public squares and neighborhoods.
A circus will be held on Nodeul Island in Yongsan District, Seoul, and a fan meeting for Haechi will take place at Seoul Plaza in Jung District. Ahead of and during Children’s Day, the Seoul city government and local districts have organized events across the city for families with children.
A “Creative Playground” has been set up at Seoul Plaza for children to run around and play, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Sunday. The area provides space for families to experience traditional games and other play programs.
Harry Potter in Seoul
At the outdoor library in Seoul Plaza, the British Embassy has installed a “Travel Library – UK Edition” booth. Children can freely read and borrow English picture books selected by the British Council in Korea.
Children can also try on costumes from Harry Potter, the main character from the famous novel series by British author J.K. Rowling, and explore British literature and culture.
In the same area, there is also the “LEGO Play Library,” where children can play with LEGOs.
Various events will also be held at Seoul Plaza during the Children’s Day holiday. On Sunday, there will be performances by a youth orchestra, a ballet theater and a magic show.
On Children’s Day itself, a kids’ opera, music band performance and circus show will take place. On Tuesday, designated a holiday to make up for the overlap with Buddha's Birthday, cheerleading performances and a book concert are planned. All events are free to attend.
At Seoul Grand Park, a popular amusement park for children, events for family participation are also being held.
At the zoo in Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, a special performance focused on endangered animals and climate change is taking place. Family-friendly programs such as animal quizzes and mini sports events are also prepared. On Children’s Day, admission to Seoul Grand Park is free for visitors under 13 years old or over 65.
Seoul Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin District will host the “1st Seoul Children’s Garden Festival” for two weeks starting on Children’s Day.
The event will be a festival where children can interact with and experience gardens. From Sunday to Tuesday, the “Generations Together in Craft” event at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art allows grandparents and grandchildren to make crafts together in a program promoting intergenerational harmony.
Until Monday, the Seoul Circus Festival is being held on Nodeul Island in Yongsan District. As the largest circus festival in the country, it offers domestic and international circus performances, acrobatic experience programs and exhibitions and films about the circus.
A Han River drone light show will take place at Ttukseom Han River Park in Gwangjin District. Thousands of drones will simultaneously rise and illuminate the night sky. Various cultural performances will take place before and after the show.
Additionally, a Children’s Day mask parade will be held at Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul. Citizens wearing handmade masks can march along the bridge with marching bands, world dance teams, clowns and popular characters.
Songpa The Sphere from Monday
District-level events are also plentiful. In Songpa District, a “Seokchon Lake Restaurant Pokemon Prize Event” will be held on Children’s Day and the substitute holiday on Tuesday.
Anyone who presents a receipt showing a purchase of 20,000 won ($14.40) or more on the same day from restaurants around Seokchon Lake — such as Bangi-dong Food Alley, Songridan-gil and Hosudan-gil — can participate.
Separately, from Monday, a giant lantern will be lit for the first time at the intersection near Seokchon Lake. A media art installation called “The Sphere” in the shape of the Chinese character for a sphere will begin a special screening on this day for the first time since its creation.
“Starting with the nation’s largest lantern video on Monday, ‘The Sphere’ will screen special videos on various holidays such as Liberation Day, National Foundation Day, Christmas and Hangul Day,” said Songpa District head Seo Kang-seok.
Seocho District will hold Children’s Day activity programs at four district-run kids’ cafes called “Seoripul Nori School.” At the Seoripul Nori School Cultural Arts Park branch, children can experience soap flower arranging and face painting. At the Yangjae 1-dong and Seocho 1-dong branches, there will be musical fairy tales and musical performances for children. Admission to Seoripul Nori School is 3,000 won per person for two hours.
Jongno District will host the “15th Children’s Festival ‘2025 Our World’” at Kyungshin Middle and High School on Children’s Day. Various rides such as spinning swings, Viking rides, bouncy houses and bumper cars will be available for children to try. Events for making drones, bracelets and fans are also prepared. Magic balloon shows and taekwondo performances tailored to children's perspectives will also be featured.
Additionally, Seodaemun District will host the “2025 Children’s Day Commemorative Children and Youth Festival ‘S Wonderland’” at Seodaemun Independence Park on Monday, and Geumcheon District will hold the “2025 Geumcheon Children’s Grand Festival” at Geumcheon Sports Park on the same day.
