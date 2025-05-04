 Giants baseball, giant Pikachu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Giants baseball, giant Pikachu

Published: 04 May. 2025, 14:14
A 15-meter-tall (49-feet-tall) Pikachu inflatable stands in the plaza of Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on May 4. [YONHAP]

A 15-meter-tall (49-feet-tall) Pikachu inflatable stands in the plaza of Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on May 4. [YONHAP]

 
A 15-meter-tall (49-feet-tall) Pikachu inflatable attracts passersby in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on Sunday, one day before Children’s Day.
 
The Lotte Giants installed the large inflatable character in the stadium plaza as part of a promotional collaboration with the Pokemon franchise.
 

Related Article

 
The team will run a series of themed events in partnership with Pokemon through May 22. Additional details on the collaboration, including scheduled activities or themed games, have not yet been released.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG JUNG-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags Pikachu Pokemon Lotte Giants KBO Children's Day

More in Social Affairs

Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission

Celebrating Buddha's Birthday in Korea: How did the tradition start?

Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend

Safety concerns rise as fixies gain popularity among Korean teenagers

Foreigner arrested at Incheon Airport after stealing acquaintence's bag of cash

Related Stories

Gotta catch 'em all!

Giants focus on small ball with new lineup, revamped stadium

Korea rains on baseball's Children's Day parade

KBO puts on a show for Children's Day

Busan's Lotte Giants and the greatest KBO comeback that never was
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)