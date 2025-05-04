Giants baseball, giant Pikachu
Published: 04 May. 2025, 14:14
A 15-meter-tall (49-feet-tall) Pikachu inflatable attracts passersby in front of Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on Sunday, one day before Children’s Day.
The Lotte Giants installed the large inflatable character in the stadium plaza as part of a promotional collaboration with the Pokemon franchise.
The team will run a series of themed events in partnership with Pokemon through May 22. Additional details on the collaboration, including scheduled activities or themed games, have not yet been released.
