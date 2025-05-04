 Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission

Published: 04 May. 2025, 19:42
Boxes of Choco Pie are on display at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 27. [YONHAP]

Boxes of Choco Pie are on display at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 27. [YONHAP]

 
Jeonju District Court in Jeonju, North Jeolla, fined a 41-year-old truck driver 50,000 won ($35) for taking a Choco Pie and another snack from a logistics company fridge without permission, the court said on Sunday.
 
Prosecutors indicted the driver after they took a 400-won chocolate pie and a 600-won snack from a company fridge in Wanju County, North Jeolla, around 4:06 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2024.
 

Related Article

 
Prosecutors initially sought a summary indictment, given the minor value involved, but the defendant requested a formal trial and pleaded not guilty.
 
“At the time, other drivers told me that snacks in the fridge were for anyone to eat,” the truck driver said. “I just took a Choco Pie and a snack based on that, so I don’t understand how this is theft.”
 
But a company official in charge of the refrigerator disputed that claim. 
 
“Our employees have offered snacks to drivers before, but no driver has ever taken anything without permission,” the official said.
 
The court ruled against the driver, citing building access restrictions and supporting testimony. 
 
“The second floor of the building, where the incident occurred, separates office space from the drivers’ waiting area,” the court said. “Truck drivers are not allowed in the office area, and the fridge was located at the far end of that space.”
 
A security guard also testified that they had never seen or accessed the refrigerator. 
 
“Given the layout of the building and the testimonies, the defendant would have clearly understood he had no authority over the items,” the ruling stated.
 
The court acknowledged that the low value of the items and the defendant’s admission were favorable to him. But it also considered the driver's prior record of similar offenses, lack of forgiveness from the company and the context of the incident.
 
“Considering the motive, method and outcome of the act, as well as the defendant’s behavior afterward, the fine set in the original summary ruling is not excessive,” the court said.
 
The defendant has since appealed the decision.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Choco Pie Theft Fine

More in Social Affairs

Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission

Celebrating Buddha's Birthday in Korea: How did the tradition start?

Children have fun during long Children's Day weekend

Safety concerns rise as fixies gain popularity among Korean teenagers

Foreigner arrested at Incheon Airport after stealing acquaintence's bag of cash

Related Stories

Orion to invest $581 million in domestic, overseas production amid surge in K-snacks' global popularity

Orion starts construction of third factory in Russia

Orion sees record sales as snacks sell well overseas

Orion to raise prices of 16 products from Thursday

International Choco Pie sales lead Orion to a record Q3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)