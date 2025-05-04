Sunday's fortune: Joyful paths open for many signs as others find strength in patience
Published: 04 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Brag about your kids or your home — today’s the day.
🔹 Go where your heart leads.
🔹 Your fortune may rise from all directions.
🔹 Achieve your goals and feel proud.
🔹 Find healing in your hobbies.
🔹 Create beautiful memories.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You’ll find joy in everything today.
🔹 Luck is on your side.
🔹 Expect a pleasant visit or news.
🔹 Spending today may bring happiness.
🔹 Physical fatigue may come, but spirits stay high.
🔹 Go on a date or reconnect with a friend.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink warm tea or water often.
🔹 Take a detoxifying bath.
🔹 Cherish your traditions.
🔹 Old friends, old drinks — both are comforting.
🔹 Family comes first.
🔹 Not great, not bad — just steady.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat light — choose easily digested meals.
🔹 Go green — fruits and vegetables are best.
🔹 Mornings are better than afternoons.
🔹 Helping others helps you.
🔹 Inner strength matters more than image.
🔹 Choose what’s worth it — not just what’s cheap.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter may fill your space today.
🔹 Don’t overthink — simple joys are best.
🔹 Relax with a hobby or leisure time.
🔹 Enjoy a little shopping or art.
🔹 Travel and make memories with family.
🔹 Visit somewhere magical.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Be fair — don’t play favorites.
🔹 Help evenly, not selectively.
🔹 Give quietly.
🔹 Too many voices confuse direction.
🔹 Be flexible — perfection isn't necessary.
🔹 Express yourself your way.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 Gather good company for good fortune.
🔹 You may be satisfied with everything.
🔹 Rally your family — teamwork wins.
🔹 A lucky and fulfilling day awaits.
🔹 Expect strong bonding with someone special.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Food luck or a fruitful day may await.
🔹 Growing older is growing wiser.
🔹 Be proud of your path.
🔹 Travel with family — make new memories.
🔹 You may receive an invitation.
🔹 Let your talent shine today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Speak less, observe more.
🔹 Stay classy — your words carry weight.
🔹 Softness may win more than strength.
🔹 Arguments fade — let go.
🔹 Enjoy some alone time.
🔹 Don’t let emotions rule you.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Differences may arise — be understanding.
🔹 Parenting is no easy task.
🔹 Don’t go where you’re not needed.
🔹 Look beyond what’s in front of you.
🔹 Beware of bad connections.
🔹 People issues may weigh on you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Joy may blossom at home.
🔹 Life may feel fragrant with happiness.
🔹 Achieve goals and feel fulfilled.
🔹 Capture special moments.
🔹 Small joys may delight you.
🔹 Today, you’re the star.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life feels sweet today.
🔹 Grandkids may bring joy and hope.
🔹 Expect a surprise or plan change.
🔹 Wealth and dignity go hand in hand.
🔹 Your efforts will show results.
🔹 You’ll click with someone effortlessly.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
